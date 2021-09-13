Jeremy Hunt, Anthony Scaramucci, Penny Mordaunt and Anas Sarwar Join Matt Forde's West End Political Party Residency

It was announced today, 13th September, that Matt Forde has added Jeremy Hunt, Anthony Scaramucci, Penny Mordaunt and Anas Sarwar to the upcoming guest line-up for his West End Political Party fortnightly residency, starting with Andy Burnham at The Duchess Theatre on the 27th of September.

On 27th September, Matt is joined by Andy Burnham. The Mayor of Greater Manchester is one of the most powerful and popular Labour politicians in the country. Taking place during Labour Party Conference week, it promises to be a newsworthy evening.

On 11th October, Matt interviews Penny Mordaunt who made history when she became the first ever female Defence Secretary. Currently the Paymaster General, Penny also made history for something even bigger - saying the word 'cock' six times in Parliament for a dare.

On 8th November, Matt is talking to Leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar. One of the most talented politicians in Britain, he is the first Muslim to lead a major political party in the UK. Although he's tasked with trying to defeat the persistently popular SNP and Nicola Sturgeon, Anas still manages to enjoy the funnier side of politics and footage of him shaking his ass to Uptown Funk went viral during this year's Holyrood elections.

On 22nd November, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci aka "The Mooch" is coming all the way from the USA to be interviewed by Matt. The fast-talking New Yorker is one of the most notorious political advisers of all time and never pulls his punches. It promises to be a raucous night.

On 6th December, Matt is joined by the man who almost became Prime Minister two years ago. Jeremy Hunt has held some of the most important positions in government, having been Foreign Secretary and Health Secretary. As Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, he has been crucial in holding Boris Johnson's government to account. Would the last two years have been different if he'd led the country? Come along and find out.

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt Forde has moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency starting on Monday 27th September. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Sadiq Khan, Julia Gillard, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Tony Blair, Caroline Lucas, Nigel Farage, Tessa Jowell, Alan Johnson, Michael Heseltine, William Hague and George Osborne.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 6 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Political Party tickets are available to buy now at mattforde.com

Following record BritBox subscribers, four-year record viewing figures on ITV, and 200 million global views online, Matt returned to voice puppets and write for the second series of Spitting Image on the 11th September.

Matt is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

Matt's first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020. The paperback was released in paperback by Quercus in May.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.