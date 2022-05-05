Jasmin Vardimon Company Announces National Tour And Sadler's Wells Run Of ALICE IN WONDERLAND Dance Adaptation

This autumn, internationally acclaimed Jasmin Vardmon Company presents the world premiere of Alice, a bold re-imagining of Lewis Carrol's ground-breaking 1865 novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Created and choreographed by artistic director Jasmin Vardimon, with design by Guy Bar-Amotz, Alice promises, a sensory feast of arresting images, powerful performers and striking kinetic scenery. Initial dates are announced today for the autumn tour with the work premiering at The BOing Festival at The Gulbenkian Theatre in Canterbury on 27th and 28th August before taking to the road, will culminating in its London premiere at Sadler's Well's at the end of October.

Alice tells the story of a woman, or perhaps a child, unsure of her identity and where she is going, escaping or exploring as she discovers the powers within her changing body. The world around her is different, curious, and compelling - and at times absolutely bonkers.

Exploring the themes of time, identity, rules and authority, award-winning Jasmin Vardimon's newest creation follows the worldwide success of her adaptation of Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio which, for the past six years, has played to packed houses across the world.

Jasmin Vardimon says, "After two years of the pandemic, I'm delighted to bring new work to the stage, share it with audiences and celebrate the skill and talent of my company's dancers and collaborators".

27 & 28 Aug.

Canterbury - BOing Festival Gulbenkian Theatre

https://thegulbenkian.co.uk

on sale 05 May

17 September

Poole - Lighthouse

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

on sale 13 May

21 & 22 September

Huddersfield - Lawrence Batley Theatre

https://www.thelbt.org

on sale 03 August

1 October

Salford - The Lowry Theatre

https://thelowry.com

on sale 06 May

18 &19 October

Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk

on sale 06 May

28 & 29 October

London - Sadler's Wells

https://www.sadlerswells.com

on sale 05 May

14 -19 December

Dance East

https://www.danceeast.co.uk

On sale soon

More dates to be announced