Jasmin Vardimon Company Announces National Tour And Sadler's Wells Run Of ALICE IN WONDERLAND Dance Adaptation
Alice promises, a sensory feast of arresting images, powerful performers and striking kinetic scenery.
This autumn, internationally acclaimed Jasmin Vardmon Company presents the world premiere of Alice, a bold re-imagining of Lewis Carrol's ground-breaking 1865 novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
Created and choreographed by artistic director Jasmin Vardimon, with design by Guy Bar-Amotz, Alice promises, a sensory feast of arresting images, powerful performers and striking kinetic scenery. Initial dates are announced today for the autumn tour with the work premiering at The BOing Festival at The Gulbenkian Theatre in Canterbury on 27th and 28th August before taking to the road, will culminating in its London premiere at Sadler's Well's at the end of October.
Alice tells the story of a woman, or perhaps a child, unsure of her identity and where she is going, escaping or exploring as she discovers the powers within her changing body. The world around her is different, curious, and compelling - and at times absolutely bonkers.
Exploring the themes of time, identity, rules and authority, award-winning Jasmin Vardimon's newest creation follows the worldwide success of her adaptation of Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio which, for the past six years, has played to packed houses across the world.
Jasmin Vardimon says, "After two years of the pandemic, I'm delighted to bring new work to the stage, share it with audiences and celebrate the skill and talent of my company's dancers and collaborators".
27 & 28 Aug.
Canterbury - BOing Festival Gulbenkian Theatre
on sale 05 May
17 September
Poole - Lighthouse
https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk
on sale 13 May
21 & 22 September
Huddersfield - Lawrence Batley Theatre
on sale 03 August
1 October
Salford - The Lowry Theatre
on sale 06 May
18 &19 October
Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk
on sale 06 May
28 & 29 October
London - Sadler's Wells
on sale 05 May
14 -19 December
Dance East
On sale soon
More dates to be announced