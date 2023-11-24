Jacob Collier Announces UK & Europe Dates for the 'Djesse Vol. 4' World Tour 2024

The 5-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jacob Collier has announced his biggest European headline tour to date.

Next Autumn, following the release of his highly anticipated (already Grammy-nominated) album Djesse Vol. 4 (February 29th Hajanga / Decca / Interscope), Collier and his illustrious band will traverse the continent on a 22-date run, produced by Live Nation, which kicks off in Portugal on 2nd November at Lisbon's Sala Tejo, followed by shows in Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and France, culminating in the UK with a special hometown show at The O2 in London.

The announcement comes after the release of Collier's new single “Witness Me”, featuring Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, British rap titan Stormzy and 19-time Grammy-winning gospel legend Kirk Franklin, for a heart-warming ode to the power of empathy. Heralded ‘The World's Hottest Record' by BBC Radio 1 this week, you can watch the visualiser video here, which features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the official music video, coming Tuesday 28th November.

“Witness Me” is the fourth glimpse into Collier's next installment of his genre-defying quadruple album project DJESSE, which, alongside previously released singles “Little Blue (feat. Brandi Carlile)”, “Wherever I Go (feat. Lawrence & Michael McDonald)”, “WELLLL” and Grammy-nominated “Never Gonna Be Alone (feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)”, gives a fascinating insight into the upcoming album's extraordinary depth and range.

In the midst of working on Djesse, Collier began turning his concert audiences into sprawling, improvised choirs. While conducting the crowd across the globe, from rock clubs to the Lincoln Center, and even festival fields like Bonnaroo and Glastonbury, droves of fans have all been united in rousing harmony, furthering his guiding belief that everyone in this world has a voice, and is a musician. Having recorded each of his 90+ audience choirs, over 150,000 voices from around the world play a vital role in the story and creation of Djesse Vol. 4.

Tickets go on general on sale beginning Friday, 1st December at 10am local time at jacobcollier.com/tour.

VIP: The DJESSE VOL. 4 Europe & UK Tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit jacobcollier.com/tour.

In the last twelve months alone, videos of Collier's audience choir have garnered hundreds of millions of views; he was the first-ever male to be featured as a Vogue Darling; he appeared on the July cover of Rolling Stone UK, as well as co-writing and performing on seven tracks of Stormzy's This Is What I Mean.

He has also collaborated extensively with Coldplay, performing with them on Saturday Night Live in February, as a featured guest at their Wembley Stadium shows last summer, and on their album Music of the Spheres. He has also contributed to major hits including SZA's "Good Days", songs by Lizzy McAlpine and Kehlani, launched a sold-out signature line of music-making Crocs, and recently headlined his biggest career show to date at the 17000-capacity Hollywood Bowl.

Jacob Collier 2024 European Tour Dates

Saturday 2nd November - Lisbon, Portugal - - Sala Tejo

Sunday 3rd November - Madrid, Spain - - WizInk Center

Monday 4th November - Barcelona, Spain - - Sant Jordi Club

Thursday 7th November - Milan, Italy - - - Alcatraz

Saturday 9th November - Munich, Germany - - Zenith

Monday 11th November - Vienna, Austria - - Gasometer

Tuesday 12th November - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

Thursday 14th November - Lødz, Poland - - Atlas Arena

Friday 15th November - Berlin, Germany - - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Saturday 16th November - Hamburg, Germany - Edel-Optics.de Arena

Monday 18th November - Oslo, Norway - - Spektrum

Tuesday 19th November - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

Thursday 21st November - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

Saturday 23rd November - Brussels, Belgium - - Ancienne Belgique

Tuesday 26th November - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Friday 29th November - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sunday 1st December - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

Monday 2nd December - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

Tuesday 3rd December - Lyon, France - - Le Radiant Bellevue

Thursday 5th December - Paris, France - - Zenith

Sunday 8th December - Manchester, UK - - AO Arena

Monday 9th December - London, UK - - - The O2

Jacob Collier - 2024 North America Tour Dates

4/22 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum^

4/23 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell^

4/24 - Boston, MA - MGM at Fenway^

4/26 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall^

4/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met^

5/1 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem^

5/3 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amp^

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy^

5/6 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center - Mahaffey Theater^

5/7 - Miami, FL - Fillmore^

5/9 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore^

5/11 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^

5/12 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater^

5/13 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory^

5/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre^

5/18 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union OAT^

5/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre^

5/23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

5/25 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium^

5/26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount^

5/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex#

5/29 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

5/31 - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Music Hall#

6/1 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park#

6/2 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House#

6/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center#

6/5 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre#

6/6 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore#

6/9 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom#

6/10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory#

6/12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion#*

^w/ Kimbra

#w/ Emily King

*Not a Live Nation Date

About Jacob Collier

Recognized by audiences, critics, and fellow musicians alike as one of the most gifted young artists of modern times, 29-year-old Jacob Collier already has a seemingly endless list of achievements including five Grammy wins along with 11 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year in 2021.

As a result, his roster of collaborators is astoundingly varied and vibrant. Jacob's voice has been featured on recent songs from the likes of Coldplay, SZA, Stormzy, and Kehlani. In his own projects, Collier has worked with an unpredictable cast of artistic powerhouses, from Malian singer Oumou Sangaré to John Mayer, T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, Daniel Caesar, and Tori Kelly (to name a few).

Exploding onto the global stage with the viral success of his multi-frame, multi-instrumental YouTube covers, Collier caught the attention of Quincy Jones and under his mentorship released his debut album, In My Room, in 2016, which was recorded, produced, and played entirely by Collier. Djesse (his most recent 4-volume album project) has been a natural progression from the one-man process of In My Room, expanding to include collaborators from all over the world.

The resulting volumes of Djesse have delivered on Collier's ambitious promise, featuring an incredible array of artistic peers, and musical themes that encompass everything from orchestral composition to folk songwriting, R&B, rap and pop. Ultimately, although Collier has already achieved more than most artists could hope for in a lifetime, he is still restlessly creative. Alongside the upcoming release of Djesse Vol. 4, he has plans for future projects centered on solo piano, orchestras, film scoring, teaching, musical theatre, and more.