Jack, Hilary & Michael Whitehall Announce Extra Live Shows For December

Following sold out shows in London, Oxford, Bournemouth and at The Cheltenham Literature Festival, Jack Whitehall and his parents Hilary and Michael Whitehall will be adding some additional live shows (with a mild Christmas feel) to tie in with their best-selling book How to Survive Family Holidays, which currently sits at number 4 in The Sunday Times Bestseller List.

Tickets for the run of seven shows, beginning in Birmingham on Sunday 12th December, go on sale at 9am on Friday 5th November, available from jackwhitehall.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Jack says in How to Survive Family Holidays: "The truth about any holiday - if it's with one's own family - is that no amount of sunshine, wine or festive spirit will stop your worst character traits coming to the surface. You have just volunteered to spend a week in close proximity with the people who know you best and who will never ever let you forget it. No one survives unscathed. Things are always going to end in tears: you can only hope they're of laughter. Interest in my family only seems to grow, despite my best endeavours to silence them."

Jack's parents say: "Ok, Jack has thrown us under the bus but at least he has given us the chance to tell our side of the story."

Tour Dates

Sunday December 12 Birmingham Utilita Arena 19.30

Monday December 13 Harrogate Convention Centre 19.30

Tuesday December 14 Manchester O2 Apollo 19.30

Thursday December 16 Peterborough East Of England Arena 19.30

Saturday December 18 Brighton Centre 19.30

Monday December 20 Hammersmith Eventim Apollo 19.30

Thursday December 23 Nottingham Concert Hall 20.00