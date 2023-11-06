JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Crazy Coqs in London

Join Jim Caruso and pianist Billy Stritch for a night of impromptu performances and Broadway glitz at this wildly popular open mic night.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the wildly popular open mic night, will return to London for two very special nights on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 and 16 at 9:15pm. As always, the impromptu variety show will be hosted by Caruso, with pianist Billy Stritch musical directing the performances from the grand piano.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party” is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every single Monday night since 2003.  Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.  It's the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them!  Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan.  But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities.  Theatrical legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, and starry-eyed tourists storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

For two decades, Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Miami, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. 

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.  On the 20th Anniversary of Cast Party at Birdland, Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, proclaimed the date “Cast Party Day,” thanks to the show's “tremendous contributions for our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

The New York Times called Cast Party “show business heaven,” the Wall Street Journal claimed it is “the gold standard of open mic nights,” and Time Out New York exclaimed “this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream.”

Visit Click Here and follow on Instagram at @jimcarusoscastparty.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 and 16 at 9:15pm

Crazy Coqs

20 Sherwood Street, London

www.reservations@brasseriezedel.com or 44 20 7734 4888

Performers interested in singing should email caruso212@aol.com for details




