JENUFA Returns to the London Coliseum in March

David Alden’s double Olivier award-winning production of Janáček’s Jenůfa returns to the London Coliseum in March, further cementing English National Opera’s (ENO) strong connection with the composer, which began with Charles Mackerras championing his work in the 1950s.

Based on the original late nineteenth century play by Gabriela Preissová, Jenůfa explores honour, love and sacrifice against the backdrop of a small, claustrophobic community and tangled family relationships. Premiering in Brno in 1904, this work launched Janácek’s operatic career.

Alden updates the opera’s original setting from a traditional Moravian village to an isolated twentieth century industrial estate in the Eastern Bloc. Last staged at ENO in 2016, it was deemed ‘an unmissable show’ by the Evening Standard.

David Alden, one of the world’s most prolific opera directors, returns to the London Coliseum to direct his ‘heart-rendering’ (Evening Standard) production following his success reviving Peter Grimes in the Autumn. Joining Alden and leading the award-winning ENO Orchestra is founding conductor and music director of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, Keri-Lynn Wilson. Wilson returns to the ENO after making her UK operatic debut with the company in The Girl of the Golden West (2014) where she was described as ‘one of the stars of the evening’ (The Observer).

Making her role debut as the title role, Jenůfa, is ‘star’ (The Telegraph) Irish soprano Jennifer Davis who returns to the London Coliseum following her success in ENO’s The Valkyrie in 2021. An alumna of the Jette Parker Young Artist Programme, Davis has gained international attention and praise for her dramatic characterisations and ‘silvery voice’ (Music OMH). She has appeared at the Royal Opera House, Deutsche Oper Berlin and Welsh National Opera.

Internationally acclaimed and sought-after dramatic British soprano Susan Bullock makes a welcome return to ENO, bringing her ‘formidable focus and power’ (Financial Times) to the role of Kostelnička. Alongside her many international opera engagements, Bullock has performed at many prestigious events including the Last Night of the Proms in 2011, and a special appearance at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony. She was awarded a CBE in 2014.

A regular at the Metropolitan Opera, Houston Grand Opera and Santa Fe Opera, American tenor Richard Trey Smagur brings his ‘vivid presence’ (Opera Today) to the London Coliseum stage as Laca, in what will be his UK opera house and role debut.

Harewood Artist and British tenor John Findon sings his second ENO role of the season as Števa. He returns after singing the role of Bob Boles in Peter Grimes in the Autumn, in addition to ‘plunging himself wholeheartedly’ (Planet Hugill) into covering the title role for two performances garnering many positive reviews.

ENO regular and winner of the John Christie Award, British mezzo-soprano Fiona Kimm brings her ‘megawatt charisma’ (The Independent) to the role of the Grandmother Buryja. First singing with the ENO nearly 40 years ago, Kimm has also performed throughout the UK, Europe and North America in an extensive collection of operatic and concert repertoire, singing for companies including Garsington Opera, the Canadian Opera Company and Oper Frankfurt.

British bass-baritone Darren Jeffery returns to the ENO as the Mill Foreman. He is joined by Hong Kong baritone Freddie Tong who performs the role of the Mayor, returning to ENO following his performance in La traviata in the Autumn.

British mezzo-soprano and former ENO Harewood Artist Madeleine Shaw returns to the ENO as the Mayor’s Wife, following her recent performance in the role of Rita in The Handmaid’s Tale (2024).

Also returning, fresh from her success as Helen Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life (2022), South African soprano Segomotso Masego Shupinyaneng performs the role of Karolka. Joining Shupinyaneng is British soprano and Harewood Artist Isabelle Peters, who performs the role of Barena following her performance as Kate in The Yeomen of the Guard with ENO in 2022.

Completing the cast is award-winning Columbian soprano Julieth Lozano Rolong, who makes her company debut as Jano.

Charles Edwards is the Set Designer, Jon Morrell is the Costume Designer, Adam Silverman is the Original Lighting Designer, Maxine Braham is the Choreographer, Gary James is the Revival Lighting Designer, Sir Edward Downes and Otakar Kraus are the Co-translators.

Jenůfa opens on Wednesday 13 March for 6 performances: Mar 13, 20, 22, 25, 27 at 19.30, Mar 16 at 18.30.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*)

*£3.75 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings.