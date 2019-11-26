JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Darlington Hippodrome is in Rehearsal

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Darlington Hippodrome is in Rehearsal

The full cast of Jack and the Beanstalk is in rehearsals in preparation for their opening performance on Friday 6 December.

This year's spectacular family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, will star Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson, comedian Phil Walker and Blood Brothers actor Daniel Taylor in the ultimate festive treat for all ages.

The cast will also include Lauren Hall as the Princess, Iain Stuart Robertson as Dame Trot and will once again feature the Joanne Banks Dancers.

Staged once again by Qdos Entertainment, the world's biggest pantomime producer, and the team behind Darlington's pantomimes since 1999, Jack and the Beanstalk will feature all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Darlington audiences have come to expect in a fantastic new production of the well-loved fairy tale.

Audiences should book now for the panto you've all bean waiting for - Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs from Friday 6 December 2019 to Sunday 5 January 2020.

To book contact the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk



