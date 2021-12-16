Iris Theatre Announce Platform Events For 2022 – Tee Peters and Flora Leo

Iris Theatre today announce their first PLATFORM events for 2022, a monthly showcase night, championing early career artists, from a variety of disciplines. The line-up includes musician Tee Peters on 28 January and musical theatre composer Flora Leo on 20 March, with further artists to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now via: at: https://iristheatre.com/whats-on/

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said today, "Our PLATFORM events throughout 2021 have proved to be a hugely successful way of giving a voice and space to exceptional new talent. After launching The POD in autumn, the opportunities we can offer artists and creatives have only increased. To announce Tee and Flora as the first two artists in 2022 is a massive honour, and so exciting for our wonderful audiences who have shown such immense support for PLATFORM events."

Tee Peters is a music artist. He has received endorsements from BBC Radio 1XTRA's Jamz Supernova, No Signal Radio and the Mayor of London. His track Pressure was featured on Spotify's Fresh Finds: Hip Hop in 2021. Peters has collaborated with artists including Germany's Mensing, Peckham's D'larm and Sao Paulo's Epifania. He makes work under the name 'Working Szn' which is also the name of his international team of producers and creatives.

Flora Leo is a musical theatre composer, lyricist, book writer and MD. Her original musicals include Show & Tell (All Star Entertainment NYC) and The Lightning Road (Iris Theatre). Her credits as a musical director include The Last Five Years (London Theatre, New Cross) and Free Solo (Drayton Arms Theatre - nominated for an Off West End award for Best Musical Director). Her work has been featured in Soho Theatre's Search for a Twitter Composer competition and the Tristan Bates Theatres new writing showcase Prelude 2. In 2021, Leo's song Our Fight Is Not Over (The Ballad of Lexa) won the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song: Voice, Vision & Potential Prize.