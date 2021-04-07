Iris Theatre Announce First PLATFORM Events For 2021

Iris Theatre today announce their upcoming PLATFORM events, a monthly showcase night, championing early career artists, from a variety of disciplines. The line-up includes singer/songwriter, Dylan Wynford on 21 May and spoken word artist, TstarNay on 4 June, with further artists to be announced.

This marks a return to live PLATFORM events at the Actors' Church, which were unable to continue due to the pandemic. During the pandemic the company continued its support for early career artists, presenting PLATFORM IN THE GARDENS, a series of showcases performed outdoors to a socially distanced audience in Summer 2020, with recordings of these performances also released online during the latest national lockdown.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said today, "We're really pleased to be moving ahead with our PLATFORM scheme after a year of postponements and delays. Iris will continue to forge opportunities for early-career artists to share their work and now, more than ever, these artists need to be championed. We can't wait to share the work of both TstarNay and Dylan Wynford...our audiences can expect exceptional talent and a banging gig!"

Dylan Wynford, PLATFORM artist, also commented today, "I'm delighted to be a part of Iris Theatre's PLATFORM programme and to be their first live event back in the Church for over a year. It's an absolute joy to be performing again for a live audience and to share an evening celebrating and reconnecting through music."

PLATFORM artist, TstarNay added, "This gig is really supporting my growth as an artist. Spoken word is the next best thing in the industry and I'm thrilled that Iris Theatre is championing it."

All tickets being sold for in-person events have social distancing in place and masks must be worn unless proof of exemption is provided. For more information on how events will be taking place, please visit www.iristheatre.com/whatson

Applications to become a PLATFORM artist, and showcase work is open year-round. For information on becoming a PLATFORM artist, please visit www.iristheatre.com/platform.