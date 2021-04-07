Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Iris Theatre Announce First PLATFORM Events For 2021

Applications to become a PLATFORM artist, and showcase work is open year-round.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Iris Theatre Announce First PLATFORM Events For 2021

Iris Theatre today announce their upcoming PLATFORM events, a monthly showcase night, championing early career artists, from a variety of disciplines. The line-up includes singer/songwriter, Dylan Wynford on 21 May and spoken word artist, TstarNay on 4 June, with further artists to be announced.

This marks a return to live PLATFORM events at the Actors' Church, which were unable to continue due to the pandemic. During the pandemic the company continued its support for early career artists, presenting PLATFORM IN THE GARDENS, a series of showcases performed outdoors to a socially distanced audience in Summer 2020, with recordings of these performances also released online during the latest national lockdown.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said today, "We're really pleased to be moving ahead with our PLATFORM scheme after a year of postponements and delays. Iris will continue to forge opportunities for early-career artists to share their work and now, more than ever, these artists need to be championed. We can't wait to share the work of both TstarNay and Dylan Wynford...our audiences can expect exceptional talent and a banging gig!"

Dylan Wynford, PLATFORM artist, also commented today, "I'm delighted to be a part of Iris Theatre's PLATFORM programme and to be their first live event back in the Church for over a year. It's an absolute joy to be performing again for a live audience and to share an evening celebrating and reconnecting through music."

PLATFORM artist, TstarNay added, "This gig is really supporting my growth as an artist. Spoken word is the next best thing in the industry and I'm thrilled that Iris Theatre is championing it."

All tickets being sold for in-person events have social distancing in place and masks must be worn unless proof of exemption is provided. For more information on how events will be taking place, please visit www.iristheatre.com/whatson

Applications to become a PLATFORM artist, and showcase work is open year-round. For information on becoming a PLATFORM artist, please visit www.iristheatre.com/platform.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Future Broadway Star Mug
Future Broadway Star Onsie
Courtney Reed: Broadway Or Bust T-Shirt

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
The Mill at Sonning Secures £448,580 From The Culture Recovery Fund and Announces Fi Photo

The Mill at Sonning Secures £448,580 From The Culture Recovery Fund and Announces Five In-House Productions

Whispers International to Raise Funds for Beiruts Theatres Destroyed in Blast Photo

Whispers International to Raise Funds for Beirut's Theatres Destroyed in Blast

Graeae Announces Crips With Chips At Home Photo

Graeae Announces Crips With Chips At Home

SIX Producers To Develop Four New British Musicals Photo

SIX Producers To Develop Four New British Musicals


More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes!
  • Valencia College Hosts Spring Dance Concert
  • Bloomingdale Theater Company Presents: Pushed, A Night of Zoom Performances
  • Don't Miss Broadway's Capathia Jenkins Singing Ella Fitzgerald and Tony DeSare Singing Frank Sinatra!