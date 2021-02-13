Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interactive Dating Show TAP THAT Comes To The UK

The UK premiere of TAP THAT will be presented on Friday 26 Feb at 8pm GMT.

Feb. 13, 2021  

Comedy and experiential production company Face Off Unlimited (BATSU!, Goon River) announces the UK debut of TAP THAT - a new, technology driven dating show, where the voting audience makes the match in real time. The online show has been running successfully in the US and they are now able to make matches for single Brits!

Tickets are now on sale at Tapthat.live.

Looks like virtual dating is here to stay. It's all so ridiculous. So why not go with it? Let's add two charismatic hosts, three sexy contestants we call CandiDATES, a live voting audience, and the cutting-edge technology of Gamiotics to put the matchmaking power in your hands. Face Off Unlimited presents the brand new, interactive dating show: TAP THAT. Hosted by Amy Hart and Paul Taylor-Mills.

TAP THAT is designed to be and is best enjoyed as a multiscreen experience. Viewers watch the live show on a computer or laptop while simultaneously voting and interacting from their smartphone.

The UK premiere of TAP THAT will be presented on Friday 26 Feb at 8pm GMT and tickets are £6. More information and tickets can be found at tapthat.live.

TAP THAT is presented by Face Off Unlimited (executive producers Jay Painter, Eric Robinson, Joe Tex, Heather Shields) and additional creative team members are Michael Springthorpe, Peter Hargarten, and Emily McNamara.


