Initial Casting Announced For DEATH DROP BACK IN THE HABIT Visiting Brighton This December

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back! The drag murder mystery sensation is returning with a brand-new show: Death Drop: Back In The Habit. This laugh a minute show will feature some amazing casting: RuPaul Drag Race UK and Drag Race Vs The World star Cheryl Hole, together with Drag King Louis Cyfer and a full drag supporting cast. Tickets are on sale from ATGTickets.com/Brighton

Touring across the UK from this autumn, the new production - written by Rob Evans and directed once again by Jesse Jones - sashays into Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 24 December 2022.



Drag King Louis Cyfer starred in the original production when it opened in the West End in 2020 and 2021.



Cheryl Hole said: "I'm so beyond excited and honoured to be part of the new cast of Death Drop. After seeing so many of my talented friends in the different renditions of the show, I can't wait to step into the shoes of my peers and show everyone that I'm far from mediocre."

Louis Cyfer said: "It's my absolute pleasure to rejoin the cast of Death Drop and once again be the Nasty Nick of the cast ... there's no better feeling than knowing that this year, I'll have my pick of who I want to pull my Xmas cracker with ...."

RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns for it's fourth season on BBC Three which starts on Thursday 22 September, the show is hitting bigger viewing figures than ever before, as BBC Three has moved back to terrestrial TV. The popularity of the art of drag has entered the mainstream and with a new production of Death Drop, drag is here to stay for all audiences in both the drag and theatre world.

Death Drop Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the Sisters. As the clues are unearthed by Sis Marple, you'll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.

