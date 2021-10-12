Immersive Production Based on BATMAN's Arkham Asylum is Coming to London Next Year

An immersive show based on the Arkham Asylum from the Batman series is headed for London next year, WhatsOnStage reports. The experience is created alongside DC as part of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

Audience members who attend this experience will take on the role of Gotham City citizens. They will be able to wander the asylum and encounter some of their favorite characters, including Scarecrow, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and more.

The Elizabeth Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane is a fictional psychiatric hospital/prison appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics, commonly in stories featuring the superhero Batman. It first appeared in Batman #258 (Oct. 1974), written by Dennis O'Neil with art by Irv Novick. The asylum serves as a psychiatric hospital for the Gotham City area, housing patients who are criminally insane. Its high-profile patients are often members of Batman's rogues gallery.

The production will partner with suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to raise awareness.

Tickets go on general sale on 29 October 2021.

Previously the world of the Arkham Asylum was portrayed in a video gamed, titled Batman: Arkham Asylum. Based on the DC Comics superhero Batman and written by veteran Batman writer Paul Dini, Arkham Asylum was inspired by the long-running comic book mythos, and follows Batman as he battles his archenemy, the Joker, who instigates an elaborate plot to seize control of Arkham Asylum, trap Batman inside with many of his incarcerated foes, and threaten Gotham City with hidden bombs.