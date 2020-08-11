ImagiNation Festival Launches Online

The event takes place 29 - 31 August 2020.

Theatre Centre, in collaboration with Theatre503, will present ImagiNation Festival, an exciting new online event, culminating their national storytelling project. Showcasing 19 short plays across three days, as well as live Q&As with the acclaimed writers, the Festival aims to broadcast a digital patchwork of the nation, using the recorded submissions from across the country to share a multitude of voices.



The ImagiNation plays were written by 19 of the UK's most exciting writers: Jon Brittain, Ryan Calais Cameron, Alex Critoph, Zinnie Harris, Matilda Ibini, Asif Khan, Geraldine Lang, Bethan Marlow, Eoin McAndrew, Nicholas McQuillan, Nessah Muthy, Amy Ng, Chinonyerem Odimba, Lettie Precious, Leo Skilbeck, Julie Tsang, Daniel Ward, Timberlake Wertenbaker, and Roy Williams OBE.



Highlighting the connective power of storytelling at a time when we have been so isolated, the ImagiNation Festival seeks to show the talent, creativity, diversity and breadth of the nation. Combining a mixture of montages and stand-alone pieces, using highlights from the public's submissions, the Festival embodies a sense of community and shared experience. Following the premiere of each film, all submissions will be made accessible to view online.



Theatre Centre have received over 160 recordings of the stories, which saw over 500 participants get involved. Local communities, organisations, individuals, schools, friendship groups, youth groups, families, charities, and organisations all across the UK (including Electric Sunshine, Papergang Theatre, Taking Flight Theatre, Act your Age and Crisis) embraced the opportunity to get creative during lockdown and have shared their interpretation of the stories to make the Festival possible.



Rob Watt, Artistic Director of Theatre Centre comments, The ImagiNation Festival is testament to the brilliant, creative and sometimes outlandish submissions we have had from across our nation and the truly awesome words from our 19 writers. Our hope is that the festival captures a moment in these extraordinary times.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You