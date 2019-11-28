Ibiza Mega-brand ANTS Heads To Printworks London Next February

ANTS will head to Printworks London next year for a star-studded multi-room party, taking place on Saturday 29th February 2020.

Locking in seven of the biggest names in dance music, the event sees Swiss DJ andmainstayas well as Chilean DJjoined by New York house legend, US big-hitterback-to-back withandfavourite

Theconcept has enjoyed a meteoric growth in stature since the inception of the brand in 2012, with hundreds of parties taking place all over the world, focusing on rugged minimalistic beats from some of the biggest names from the house and techno world. 2019 has already been as busy as ever, with the brand throwing partiesas well as their regular Ibiza appearances every Saturday at the renowned open air venue

Withalready confirmed for an unmissable 2020 date,takeover seems like a match made in heaven, the second ANTS takeover confirmed in the new year, once again sees one of the world's most recognisable party brands hosting an event at one of the world's best clubs.

Web: www.unitedants.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You