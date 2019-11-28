Ibiza Mega-brand ANTS Heads To Printworks London Next February
ANTS will head to Printworks London next year for a star-studded multi-room party, taking place on Saturday 29th February 2020.Locking in seven of the biggest names in dance music, the event sees Swiss DJ and ANTS mainstay Andrea Oliva as well as Chilean DJ Francisco Allendes joined by New York house legend Erick Morillo, US big-hitter Lauren Lane, Matthias Tanzmann back-to-back with Davide Squillace and Paradise favourite Richy Ahmed. The ANTS concept has enjoyed a meteoric growth in stature since the inception of the brand in 2012, with hundreds of parties taking place all over the world, focusing on rugged minimalistic beats from some of the biggest names from the house and techno world. 2019 has already been as busy as ever, with the brand throwing parties Madrid, Hong Kong as well as their regular Ibiza appearances every Saturday at the renowned open air venue Ushuaïa Ibiza. With Tulum already confirmed for an unmissable 2020 date, ANTS' Printworks London takeover seems like a match made in heaven, the second ANTS takeover confirmed in the new year, once again sees one of the world's most recognisable party brands hosting an event at one of the world's best clubs.
