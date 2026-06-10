IN THE COLD LIGHT to Make London Debut at Canal Café Theatre

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Scottish playwright George Grant is presenting In the Cold Light at Canal Café Theatre, in a sharp and intimate exploration of how we mourn—and what we leave unsaid.

The gravestones of two friends pull a journalist into an investigation he hopes will bury the past. Instead, it unearths the harsh reality of staying silent, confronting him with the one story he refused to tell.

In the Cold Light is written and directed by George Grant, and performed by George Grant and Clare Harbin.

Performances will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7:30 PM, Friday, June 26 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 PM.

The running time is approximately 60 minutes, and the production is recommended for ages 15 and above. Performances take place at Canal Café Theatre, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London W2 6ND. Tickets are priced from £9 to £15, plus a £1.50 booking fee, and are available via the box office, online, or by calling 020 7289 6054.

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