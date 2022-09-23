Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I, VICTOR Announced At Old Red Lion Theatre

Blood. Guts.A voice on the wind. Vic won't let her lover down without a fight. A Queer reimagining of 'Frankenstein' that will leave you disgusted and delighted.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Blood. Guts.A voice on the wind. Vic won't let her lover down without a fight. A Queer reimagining of 'Frankenstein' that will leave you disgusted and delighted. Liz has died and Vic is left alone.

Inspired by serial killer documentaries and Mary Shelley, Vic resolves to bring back her lover by any means necessary. But the more people she kills, the more she is forced to question whether anyone can truly be brought back once they have left our lives. A Queer gothic one-woman play that is equal parts macabre, stylish, and funny, I, Victor examines just how far we will go for the ones we love. The cast for I, Victor features Phoebe Cresswell as Vic, and Poppy Charlton as a voiceover artist.

The show is written by Issy Flower, directed by Jacob Freda and Issy Flower, and produced by Sophie Kilgannon.

The production premiered at the Golden Goose Theatre, Camberwell, in August 2022 and was lauded for its 'Gothic darkness', 'mix of camp and tragedy' (thereoughttobeclowns.com), and for being 'Fleabag but more f***ed up' (audience member).

It returns as part of Grimfest, the new horror festival from Medium Rare Productions premiering at the Old Red Lion, Islington. Visible Delight is a new writing company focused on short-form content across all mediums. It encourages writers to see what can be done in a short time frame, and is interested in queer melancholy, historical drama, and the ways in which a script can be tightened for maximum emotional impact.

