I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to Run at Birmingham's Old Joint Stock Theatre This Summer

The show will play a limited run at the Birmingham venue from Wednesday 2 - Saturday 12 August

By:
The Old Joint Stock Theatre is thrilled to announce that the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominated Best Musical, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, will play a limited run at the Birmingham venue from Wednesday 2 - Saturday 12 August 2023. 

The second longest-running Off Broadway musical in theatre history, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms. From the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. 

Featuring music by Jimmy Roberts, a book and lyrics by Tony® award winner Joe Di Pietro (Memphis), and orchestrations by Doug Katsaros, this insightful and hilarious musical will have audience members shouting, “This is my life!”

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is helmed by director Karl Steele, produced by James Edge, with musical direction by Nick Allen and artwork by McDowall: Art and Design.

Director Karl Steele said: "I’m really excited to be back in the Midlands and especially to be directing I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change for my old creative home, The Old Joint Stock Theatre. This venue centres the creative and offers an intimacy that’s unique in the Birmingham Theatre scene."

Producer and theatre manager James Edge added: "We, at the Old Joint Stock, are delighted to be welcoming back Karl Steele to direct the first of four in-house productions planned for the theatre this year. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is the perfect rip-roaring comedy to relaunch the venue as a producing house and we are so excited to once again be bringing high quality musical theatre, in an intimate setting, to the people of Birmingham.

This is an Old Joint Stock Theatre production, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Limited.

Image credit: Mcdowell: Art And Design 




