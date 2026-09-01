I HATE KING LEAR to Play One-Night Lambeth Fringe Show

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Loser Club Productions will present I Hate King Lear by Emily Bowden and directed by Alexane Roger. After a successful run in Camden Fringe's SHAKESfest, housed at the Old Red Lion Pub and Playhouse, Loser Club Productions is bringing I Hate King Lear to Lambeth audiences for one night only, on Wednesday, October 14th.

A modern day retelling of one of Shakespeare's most tragic stories, writer and performer Emily Bowden flies through King Lear's betrayed characters. Speaking openly to the audience, Bowden explores what we owe to those we have suffered with, and what we inherently owe our family.

Heather and Phoebe, sisters born 501 days apart, were inseparable. Even when kids at school liked Phoebe better, even as the birth of their younger sister changed the family entirely, and even as Phoebe watched her sister and father's relationship become strained. As she has grown, Phoebe has been pulled between her bond to her sister and the rest of her life. When assigned King Lear for school, Phoebe cannot help but see the connections between the Lears' story and her own life. But in that story, the two sisters die at the end.

Switching between classical scenes from the source material and a modern day family drama, I Hate King Lear forces audiences to confront their own relationships with those they have always known.

Emily Bowden, as Phoebe, spends the performance flipping between modern day teenager, scorned king, and his vengeful daughters, while Alexane Roger as Heather is frozen in time on stage. The two actors are physically tethered to one another throughout the show, forcing their movement to become equally strained as the family dinner table. Written for fans of Noah Kahan's new album, Cain and Abel adaptations, The Mountain Goats, Shakespeare reimagined, or new writing, I Hate King Lear marks a London debut for both Bowden and Roger. Originally devised at Guildford School of Acting, which both performers are recent alumni of.

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