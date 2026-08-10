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New Company Fright Train to Debut With JUDGMENT DAY at Old Red Lion

The production will be directed  by Fright Train founder and actor Matilda Ziegler, and runs from 22 September – 10 October. 

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New Company Fright Train to Debut With JUDGMENT DAY at Old Red Lion

New theatre company Fright Train will produce a revival of Christopher Hampton’s translation of Ödön  von Horváth’s Judgment Day at The Old Red Lion Theatre this Autumn. The production will be directed  by Fright Train founder and actor Matilda Ziegler, and runs from 22 September – 10 October. 

Judgment Day follows a respected stationmaster who makes a terrible  mistake causing chaos and destruction. Written as Nazism gained ground, the play signals the dangers  of fascism and herd mentality. The stationmaster's initial mistake is compounded by the town's shifting morality as neighbour turns on neighbour. Characters become more vivid and unpredictable as their  world enters the realms of cosmic timelessness.Director Matilda Ziegler revisits this play after 37 years,  having played Anna in Stephen Daldry’s award-winning UK premiere of Judgment Day in 1989 at the Old  Red Lion. Her daughter Faye Ziegler, a recent graduate of Oxford School of Drama, joins the cast to take  on the same role. 

The cast includes Lewis Blomfield, Henry Alexander Bryan, Beyagy Demba, Adrian Greensmith, Craig  Hamilton, Rafaela Nicolay, Patrick O’Leary, Florian Saturley, Agni Scott, Alfie Webster, Matilda Ziegler  and Faye Ziegler. 

Alongside Matilda Ziegler as Actor/Director, the creative team comprises, Lily Booth as Designer with  original fine art by Bobbie Wilson, and live-score composed and performed by Evie Hilyer-Ziegler. 

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