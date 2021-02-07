Hundred Acre Productions Presents LOCKED-DOWN ONLINE

Hundred Acre Productions will present 'Locked-Down Online' a series of online concerts featuring the music of Daniel Curtis & Laura Coyne.

The 'Locked-Down Online' series will showcase graduating talent from multiple performing arts institutions from around the U.k and across the world!

The series will air on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook Page, with the first concert airing on Sunday 7th February 2021 at 7pm.

Starring - Erin Summerhayes, Ashleigh Stevens, Kirsty Allen, Rebecca Harris, Molly Huddleston, Rebecca Crookson, Connor Wood, Megan Cerys-Holland, Gregory George, Adrianne Langley, Niamh Ingarfield Clarke, Beth Mabin & Abel Law.

The concert will also feature a special performance from Maggie Lynne.

"After the enormous success of our online 'Showcase' series, we are super excited to announce this new series of online concerts. The talent on display throughout the series is outstanding, and we are so proud to support the graduate performers throughout this series, it's very clear to see the future of theatre is in very safe hands with these performers. " - Fraser Stainton & Georgia Benson (Artistic Directors Hundred Acre Productions)

The concerts are free to view on the Hundred Acre Productions Facebook page. Should you wish to donate to support Hundred Acre Productions you can do so at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hundredacreproductions/backers#start

The second concert in the series will air on Sunday 28th February at 7pm.