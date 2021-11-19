Hue and Cry To Play Stripped Back Versions Of Their Hits at Pyramid

Hue and Cry will be bringing stripped-back versions of their classic songs to Pyramid's intimate Exhibition Hall next year.

The Scottish pop duo have just announced they are bringing their Piano and Vocal Tour to Warrington on Saturday, 26 March.

Brothers Pat and Greg Kane formed Hue and Cry in 1983 and went on to have a huge impact on the 80s music scene with the albums, Seduced and Abandoned and Remote, and hit singles like Labour of Love and Looking for Linda.

But the pair have remained creative and in demand in the decades since.

Albums like Stars Crash Down and Jazz Not Jazz ensured Hue and Cry's continued success in the 1990s, while the release of their acclaimed Open Soul in 2008 brought them firmly back into the limelight.

The launch of their seasonal album, Xmasday, in 2009 and live album, Bitter Suite Again in 2010 preceded the release of Hot Wire in 2012 which was met with glowing reviews.

Hue and Cry have sold tens of thousands of concert tickets and in excess of two million records worldwide. They have also performed alongside some of the music world's biggest artists such as U2, James Brown, Madonna, Al Green and Van Morrison.

Their longevity saw Pat and Greg recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Music Awards.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Pyramid and Parr Hall, said: "Hue and Cry's hits and classics will bring back a lot of memories for many people. Their debut album, Seduced and Abandoned, put them firmly on the music map when the two brothers were very young and their follow-up, Remote, had multi-platinum success.

"They have not looked back since but this tour will give them the chance to celebrate and reflect on their success when their biggest songs are stripped right back. I'm sure the atmosphere will be electric."

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.