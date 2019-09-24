Horrible Histories is Back at the Belgrade With a Half-Term Double-Bill

Get ready for even more guts and gore this October when The Birmingham Stage Company return to the Belgrade Theatre with a Horrible Histories half-term double-bill.

Promising pre-Halloween hilarity for all the family, this year's tour will bring to life foul pharaohs and rotten royals, combining thrilling live theatre with groundbreaking Bogglevision 3D special effects.

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth's reign, Terrible Tudors will lay bare the legends and lies of a dastardly dynasty. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives, and what happened in his punch-up with the Pope. Meet the brutal Bloody Mary, see young Ed fall dead in his bed, and survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience.

Then in Awful Egyptians, you'll discover the power of the pyramids and meet history's meanest mummies, learning foul facts about death and decay along the way. Are you ready to rumble with Rameses the Great? Dare you enter through the Gates of the Afterlife? After you've experienced the ugly side of Ancient Egypt, you definitely won't be in de-Nile about its nasty bits.

Recommended for curious kids aged 5 to 105, these side-splittingly silly shows present the putrid past as you've never seen it before. It's history with all the gory bits left in.

First formed in 1993, The Birmingham Stage Company is one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and families. In addition to producing numerous hugely successful Horrible Histories Live tours, the company is also known for its brilliantly bonkers David Walliams adaptations, including the record-breaking Gangsta Granny, and more recently Awful Auntie, which showed at the Belgrade in February 2018. In Spring 2020, their new adaptation of Billionaire Boy will head to Coventry.

Horrible Histories Live: Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors show at the Belgrade Theatre from 23-26 October. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for both shows or any two participating productions together to get 20% off your tickets.





