Hope Mill Theatre Reschedules RENT

Hope Mill Theatre has postponed its previously announced production of Rent.

The show was initially scheduled to be performed from the end of July, but it will now run from 30 October to 19 December.

Tickets are on sale now.

The production is directed by Luke Sheppard, who previously directed Spring Awakening at the Hope Mill in 2018. The full creative team and casting have yet to be announced.

Rent is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson and is loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera La Bohème.

It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village in the thriving days of Bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Learn more at https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/rent.

