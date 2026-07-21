Henry Paker Will Embark on UK Tour With PENCIL CASE

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What happens when you combine razor-sharp stand-up with live illustration? Comedian, writer and cartoonist Henry Paker is set to find out in his brand-new show, Pencil Case, a unique evening that blends inventive comedy with live drawing. The tour opens this September and will take in dates until Spring 2027.

Henry Paker said, "I am beyond thrilled to be going on tour with my brand-new show, Pencil Case. It's a genre-defying evening that fuses stand-up comedy and live illustration. You've looked behind a wizard's curtain, you've visited a sausage factory, but have you ever seen inside an illustrator's pencil case? Of course you haven't. No one has, until now! I've had so much fun developing this show, and I can't wait to share it with the fantastic and quietly noble people of the United Kingdom.”

Henry has written for some of Britain's biggest TV comedy shows, including Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You?. He is also one of the hosts of the hugely popular Three Bean Salad podcast and an acclaimed illustrator whose distinctive work has featured in Joe Wilkinson: My Autobiography and the best-selling children's book Kay's Anatomy.

Henry Paker is an award-winning comedian, writer, podcaster, illustrator and cartoonist whose work spans television, radio, books and animation.

As an illustrator, Henry has collaborated with Adam Kay on seven bestselling children's books, which have sold more than a million copies worldwide and been translated into 32 languages. Their picture book Amy Gets Eaten won The Week Junior Book Awards Best Picture Book in 2024, while Kay's Incredible Inventions received the Laugh Out Loud (Lollies) Book Award in 2025. He also co-wrote and illustrated the cartoon books Don't Arm Wrestle a Pirate, selected for Richard & Judy's Book Club, and Why Steve Was Late.

Henry is the co-creator, designer and executive producer of the forthcoming animated children's series Aquila and the Medieval Misfits, produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family for Canal+ and ITV. He is also writing an episode of the forthcoming second series of BBC One sitcom Can You Keep a Secret, starring Dawn French, Mark Heap and Craig Roberts.

His television writing credits include School of Rock: The Musical, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Top Gear, Jon Richardson's Ultimate Worrier, Hypothetical and Comic Relief.

Henry wrote and starred in four series of the BBC Radio 4 sketch show Small Scenes alongside Mike Wozniak, Daniel Rigby, Sara Pascoe, Cariad Lloyd and Jessica Ransom. He also co-wrote and starred in the acclaimed Radio 4 sitcom ReincarNathan, featuring Diane Morgan, Daniel Rigby, Miles Jupp, Jack Dee, Josh Widdicombe, James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan and Sally Phillips. The series was selected as a Critics' Choice by The Observer, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, Radio Times and the Daily Mail.

As a performer, Henry has appeared on Josh, Comedy Central at the Comedy Store and Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live.

Alongside his broadcast work, Henry's cartoons have appeared in The Times, The Observer, The Spectator and Prospect.

Tour Dates

September 2026

Thu 3 Sep 2026 — Norwich — Playhouse

Sun 13 Sep 2026 — Tunbridge Wells — Trinity Theatre

Fri 18 Sep 2026 — Manchester — Aviva Studios

Wed 23 Sep 2026 — Birmingham — Town Hall

Wed 30 Sep 2026 — Liverpool — Liverpool Playhouse Theatre

October 2026

Fri 9 Oct 2026 — Norwich — Playhouse

Fri 23 Oct 2026 — Northampton — Royal & Derngate

Thu 29 Oct 2026 — London — Soho Theatre Walthamstow

Fri 30 Oct 2026 — London — Soho Theatre Walthamstow

November 2026

Sun 15 Nov 2026 — Guildford — Yvonne Arnaud

Sun 22 Nov 2026 — Bristol — Bristol Beacon

February 2027

Fri 5 Feb 2027 — Exeter — Exeter Northcott Theatre

Sat 6 Feb 2027 — Plymouth — The Quad Theatre

Sat 20 Feb 2027 — Leeds — Leeds Playhouse

March 2027

Thu 4 Mar 2027 — Lancaster — Lancaster Grand

Fri 5 Mar 2027 — Newcastle — Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Sat 13 Mar 2027 — Leicester — The Y Theatre

Wed 24 Mar 2027 — Brighton — Theatre Royal Brighton

May 2027

Sat 22 May 2027 — Cardiff — The New Theatre

Sun 30 May 2027 — Glasgow — Theatre Royal Glasgow



Photo Credit: MATT STRONGE

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