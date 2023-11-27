Help Change Lives This Festive Season With The Lowry's 2023 Festive Appeal

The Salford arts organisation launches its 2023 Festive Appeal to raise money for creative learning programme for young people.

Nov. 27, 2023

The Lowry in Salford has launched its annual Festive Appeal, which raises money for the organisation's work with young people.

Last year's appeal raised over £50,000 which helped fund The Lowry's life-changing programme of creative engagement work with children and young people across Salford.

This year's appeal kicks off on Monday 20th November and runs until January, with funds due to be raised in a variety of ways including bucket collections at the end of performances, optional donations online when purchasing tickets, staff raffle, contributions at The Lowry's Pier Eight restaurant and bar and contactless pay points around the venue.

This year's appeal has been supported by Dame Judi Dench who has recorded a voice message that will be played in The Lowry for the duration of the fundraising campaign.

Jenny Riding, Director of Learning and Engagement, said: “Last year we raised an incredible 50,000. We were so grateful to the generosity of our patrons, supporters, customers and staff – especially as we know times are tough for so many people financially at the moment.

“This year's appeal will again help fund our life-changing programme of creative work with young people, some of whom are living with some of the most complex and challenging circumstances. These includes children who are not in education, young people in care, young people at risk of homelessness, young carers and families. These projects will use the power of the arts to nurture mental health and wellbeing, as well as develop confidence, self-esteem, friendships and skills to build brighter futures.

“We'd like to say a big thank you to Dame Judi Dench, who generously recorded a message that will be played during the appeal. Every donation made really will make a difference to the lives of children and young people across Salford. Thank you in advance to everyone who supports our annual appeal and helps us change lives this festive season.”

The Lowry is a registered charity committed to using visual and performing arts to enrich people's lives, presenting audiences with a diverse programme of theatre, opera, musicals, dance, music, comedy and visual art as well as events and activities to expand the horizons of audiences and artists alike.

At the heart of The Lowry's work is a commitment to local communities and young people. Tapping into the work on its stages and in its galleries, the not-for-profit organisation offer thousands of free creative participation opportunities each year. The Lowry is passionate about nurturing talent, developing creative professionals of the future and raising aspirations.

Many of these young people have been particularly adversely impacted by the pandemic, and these challenges are now being intensified by the ongoing cost of living crisis.



