Harriet Dyer to Take EASILY DISTRA… on UK Tour in 2027
The comedian performs at London's Soho Theatre before heading across the UK with her award-nominated show.
Edinburgh Comedy Awards nominee and star of the upcoming Last One Laughing Halloween Special, Harriet Dyer will head out on a UK tour with her hit show Easily Distra… fresh from a run and a nomination for Best Show at the Edinburgh Fringe 2026. Tickets are available from 10am on Friday 25th September.
Following her Live At The Apollo debut, and after capturing the hearts of the nation on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the tour gives one final chance to catch Easily Distra… and spend an evening with Harriet, who The Times branded a 'joyful distraction,' and what more do we need in these current times than a joyful distraction?!
Harriet Dyer said: “I loved doing Easily Distra... every day at Edinburgh Fringe and was overwhelmed with how well received it was. It's genuinely such a fun show to perform and I am so looking forward to these final outings of my now award-winning show! Will be wanging in some newer stuff too. Can't wait!”
Easily Distra… began as a show about Harriet's questionable attention span but has since evolved into something more personal, charting big shifts in her life while still embracing her trademark whimsy. Straight from Harriet's somewhat fizzy mind, the show explores everything from wearing a wetsuit on a bus, to what happens when you accidentally set up a recurring online order for fake slugs , and the benefits of trying to get a cow to lick the top of your head.
Harriet has firmly established herself as one of the UK's most original comic voices and is also set to grace TV screens across the UK as part of the stellar lineup for the highly anticipated Halloween Special of Prime Video's Last One Laughing, which launches in October.
About Harriet Dyer
Harriet Dyer is an award-winning comedian, writer and mental health advocate. She won the Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award in 2024, after winning the Neurodiverse Review Award for Neurodiversity Representation at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe.
Harriet's TV credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max), Movie Megastars: Made In The 80s (Sky Max), Rosie Jones' Disability Comedy Extravaganza (Dave) and Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central). Her radio credits include Elephant In The Room (BBC Radio 4), The 13 Million Club (BBC Radio 4) and The Good, The Bad & The Unexpected (BBC Radio Scotland).
Harriet has been a full-time comedian since 2013. She has performed a number of solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, including the critically acclaimed Trigger Warning, which was filmed and released by NextUp Comedy.
Harriet does advocacy work around mental health based on her lived experience of being bipolar. She is also the creator of the monthly mental health comedy night, Barking Tales.
Harriet has also been making waves internationally after making her Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut in 2026.
Tour Dates
October 2026
12.10.2026 Soho Theatre London
13.10.2026 Soho Theatre London
14.10.2026 Soho Theatre London
15.10.2026 Soho Theatre London
16.10.2026 Soho Theatre London
17.10.2026 Soho Theatre London
May 2027
16.05.2027 The Lowry Salford
18.05.2027 Steamworks Sheffield
19.05.2027 Walker Severn Shrewsbury
21.05.2027 Old Bakery Studios Truro
22.05.2027 Arts Centre St Austell
23.05.2027 Phoenix Exeter
26.05.2027 The Stand Comedy Club Edinburgh
27.05.2027 The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow
29.05.2027 The Stand Comedy Club Newcastle
30.05.2027 The Gaffe Bristol
June 2027
02.06.2027 The Rondo Theatre Bath
03.06.2027 The Grand: Depot Studio Swansea
05.06.2027 Warwick Arts Centre Coventry
06.06.2027 Junction Cambridge
09.06.2027 Theatre Chelmsford
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