Hampstead Theatre Cancels Remainder of its Run of THE DUMB WAITER

In light of the recently announced lockdown, Hampstead Theatre has announced that the rest of the programmed run of The Dumb Waiter has been cancelled.

Performances were set to continue 18 - 30 January 2021.

The theatre will review its programming options as it moves forward but at the current time the building remains closed.

Acclaimed stage and screen actors Alec Newman and Shane Zaza play the roles of Ben and Gus, respectively, in this 60th anniversary production directed by Alice Hamilton, originally programmed for spring. She is joined by designer James Perkins, with lighting design by James Whiteside and Composition and Sound Design by Giles Thomas.

Harold Pinter's iconic play The Dumb Waiter first premiered as part of Hampstead Theatre's inaugural season in 1960 and was directed by Hampstead's founder James Roose-Evans.