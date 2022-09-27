Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 27, 2022  
Hail MACBETH As It Returns To The Epstein Theatre Liverpool

Shakespeare's most brilliant and bloody tragedy is returning to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this autumn.

Macbeth will be staged at the historic Hanover Street theatre from 4 - 9 October in a thrilling adaptation from the award-winning Daniel Taylor Productions.

The production was performed to acclaim in March 2019 and returns to the theatre due to unprecedented demand.

Set in the aftermath of a ruinous civil war in Scotland, the powerful production explores the damaging psychological effects of war, betrayal and political ambition of those who seek power for its own sake.

When brave general Macbeth receives a startling prophecy from three witches that one day he will sit on the Scottish throne, it sets in train a series of bloody events which threaten to tear both the country - and the ambitious Macbeth's life - apart.

Shakespeare wrote his 'Scottish play' in the early years of the reign of James I, the Edinburgh-born son of Mary, Queen of Scots, and its first public performance came at London's Globe Theatre in April 1611.

This production, adapted by Helen Jeffery and directed by Daniel Taylor, stars Thomas Loftus in the title role, with Tracy Spencer as Lady Macbeth, Richard Cottier as Macduff - a role he also played at the theatre 20 years ago, Lenny Wood as Ross and Gareth Llewelyn as Banquo.

The three 'weird sisters' are played by Gillian Hardie, Helen Jeffery, and Kaitlin Howard who is also assistant director and fight director.

Daniel Taylor is an award-winning actor, producer, and director. He trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and has enjoyed a successful stage career, appearing as Sammy in numerous tours of Willy Russell's iconic Blood Brothers, as John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through a Glass Onion, and in the acclaimed show The Very Best of Tommy Cooper.

This summer he performed Something About George - the George Harrison Story on tour and at the Edinburgh Fringe where it enjoyed rave reviews.

Through Daniel Taylor Productions he has previously produced, directed, and performed in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth.

Daniel Taylor said: "We had a fantastic response from audiences last time we staged Macbeth - the production was very well-received, and as a result the show was scheduled to tour to Singapore, but unfortunately then the pandemic struck. So I'm absolutely delighted to be able to bring it back to the Epstein as part of the theatre's autumn programme.

"I'm proud that we've developed a reputation for presenting accessible and gripping productions of Shakespeare's plays. The most important thing to me as an actor and director is to play the truth and trust in the words. You don't need to be clever with something that is already clever, you just need to let those stories sing out as clearly as possible.

"We've got a great cast, some of whom are returning and some who are new for 2022, and as usual we'll be using the whole auditorium to tell the story, making this Macbeth a truly immersive experience."


