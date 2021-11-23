Hackney Empire Announces Celebrations for 120th Anniversary

Hackney Empire has announced that the beginning of a year of special shows and events to mark the theatre's 120th anniversary year will launch on Thursday 9 December 2021, with a celebration and birthday cake, cut on stage by the venue's Patron and iconic Pantomime Dame Clive Rowe. Further details of the celebratory programme will be announced in the New Year.

Clive Rowe said, "For generations now Hackney Empire has brought people and communities together. After the challenges of the last two years, it's wonderful to be back on its legendary stage and celebrating 120 years of Hackney Empire being at the heart of London's cultural life."

The team are also launching a new phase of the Dedicate a Seat Campaign, which was a major and hugely popular part of its 2004 renovation campaign led by Griff Rhys Jones and Sir Alan Sugar. For the 120th anniversary, 120 seats in the auditorium are being made available for people, who want to support its work going forward.

Yamin Choudury, said, "As a registered charity Hackney Empire depends on the support of those who love it, and we're so excited to again be giving people the opportunity to dedicate a seat in our beautiful auditorium. Audiences can join Hackney Empire supporters from across the world of entertainment including Barbara Windsor, Sir Ian McKellen, Alan Davies, Michael Palin, Paul Merton, Lenny Henry, Dawn French, Hackney Empire Patron Leona Lewis, Nish Kumar, Arabella Weir & Sylvester McCoy. Everything we raise through the 120 Seats Campaign will help ensure that Hackney Empire remains at the heart of all its communities for generations to come."

Venue Patron Leona Lewis said, "it's incredible to think that Hackney Empire is still right at the heart of the community entertaining, and importantly inspiring people after 120 years. I couldn't be prouder to be a Patron and supporting its work with young people in this special anniversary year. My own seat dedication is in memory of my grandma Queenie - I hope lots of people will take the opportunity to dedicate a seat to someone they love in Hackney Empire's legendary auditorium this year."

For more information https://hackneyempire.co.uk/membership-support/dedicate-a-seat/

After an unprecedented and uniquely challenging year of closure, Hackney Empire reopened its doors in September, with an exciting programme of work, and a continuing focus on its commitment to community and championing of young people.