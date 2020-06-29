HOW TO BE YOUNG AGAIN Opens At Burning Man

This year, Independence Day is celebrated with an In Camera Performance July 4th 1pm Directed by Lita Doolan. The event has just been hand-picked to be part of virtual Burning Man Festival.

Fresh from the Glasgow Literary Festival, where the team's work was described as 'a real highlight', the cast includes Ian McShee and Judy Leonard; Terry Pratchett once said 'Judy Leonard is Nanny Ogg.'

After a call out for answers to the question 'How to be Young Again?', Writers from both sides of the Atlantic come together to premier their work. Some of the responses include

VERTEBRAE, CLAUSTROPHOBIA, AND Daniel Day-Lewis by Donna Latham

The Retrieval by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi

Mother Nature by Lee R. Lawing

The Coat by Nick Maynard

That Weekend in Belfast by Martha Patterson

Ghost Walks by Geoffrey Heptonstall

The Menopausal Freshman by Joyce Newman

The scope of the topics covered ranges from lost love to fresh hope and new beginnings. Unlike the destruction and mess youth leaves in its wake, this show aims to leave the audience feeling that little bit wiser. For anyone who remembers fuzzy peach perfume, rewinding tape cassettes with a pencil and chopper bikes this 60 minute event is here to turn a lunch hour into a happy hour.

