HOME Presents Sh!t Theatre's SH!T ACTUALLY, Le Gateau Chocolat's DUCKIE and More

This December, HOME presents a festive selection box of theatrical delights whether you are at home or at HOME.

Sh!t Theatre's adults-only satirical take on Love Actually, Sh!t Actually, will be either livestreamed or live in the theatre, depending on the date and the latest Government announcement.

The first show, on 12 Dec, will be available online, with subsequent performances from 16 Dec changing from online to in-person to respond to Government tiering restrictions. Existing ticketholders will be contacted as soon as an update from the Government is received.

And no matter whether the audience are at home or in the building, the show will feature audience interaction, be that socially-distanced in the theatre or through digital platforms at home.

Sh!t Theatre said: "The global apocalypse won't stop us bringing this Sh!t to Manchester- this digital version of Sh!t Actually means anyone anywhere in the world can join us live at HOME for a truly sh!t end to a sh!t year."

An accessible version of the show will also be available online.

HOME's family show, Le Gateau Chocolat's Duckie, will be available exclusively online on demand, allowing audiences around the world to enjoy this open-hearted take on Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale of The Ugly Duckling.

The show was initially due to run from 16 Dec to 23 Dec, but will now be available online until 3 Jan and will feature a special video message for audiences from Le Gateau Chocolat.

Set in an animal circus, Duckie takes the audience on an adventure of self-discovery with family-friendly glitz and glamour in a celebration of difference.

Tickets for both online shows will be available on a pay-what-you-decide basis, while live tickets for Sh!t Actually remain at just £10.

And in an additional piece of festive news, there will be a special collaboration with Manchester Camerata for audiences to enjoy free at home from 22 Dec, just in time for Christmas. More details of the show are to come next week.

Kevin Jamieson, Head of Programming at HOME, said: "Christmas is a magical time and so we were determined to bring these shows to an audience, no matter what. Our team at HOME have worked incredibly hard to ensure that we can respond quickly to the latest Government announcement and ensure everyone can enjoy this these brilliant shows whether that's in our theatre or from their own homes."

