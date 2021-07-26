HOLD ME CLOSE Will Be Performed at Canal Café Theatre Next Month

Hold Me Close is being shown at The Canal Café Theatre as part of Camden Fringe on Sunday the 29th of August.

Brought to you by emerging theatre company, Skin and Blister, the show depicts best friends Jade and Sophie's friendship...through a farewell tour to their friendship. They both know it has to end soon, so instead of letting this get them down, they decide to hire a venue and take an audience through a highlights (and lowlights) reel of the past 10 years. Expect a wheel of fortune, dancing, karaoke, swearing, discussions of interesting coloured vomit and a friendship that is supposed to be ending once the show is over.

Skin and Blister Theatre formed one fateful night on another theatre company's scratch night...a night that was in its own right traumatic, but left DArcy Brown, Elspeth McColl and Ella McCallum messaging about setting up their own theatre company on the way home. Since then they haven't stopped chatting , debating whether ketchup can ever belong on a roast and working to make sh**t happen. They held a successful, sell-out, scratch night of their own in March, where they connected emerging artists and showcased multidisciplinary works on Zoom.

Since then, they've been hard at work on Hold Me Close, again through the friend we never asked for, Zoom. This show is born out of a desire to continue to make, to foster creative chemistry and to keep the show going- even if it means doing nearly all of it through a screen!

The show had its debut at The Oilshed, The Warren, as part of the Brighton Fringe in June.

Box Office: www.canalcafetheatre.com/whats-on/holdmeclose

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £6.50 - £8.50