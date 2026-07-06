Rob Auton to Launch Biggest UK Tour of JUPITER and Edinburgh Fringe Run

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Multi-award-winning comedian, writer, podcaster and actor Rob Auton (The Change, Marching Powder, Starstruck) has announced his biggest nationwide tour with brand new show Jupiter - which will see him perform a story he has written about being an estate agent on the planet Jupiter.

This follows a 2026 tour earlier this year, which saw Rob sell out venues across the UK, including two London Soho Theatre runs. The show - which is his second narrative hour - debuts in Edinburgh for the full month and will then tour the UK from 2027, playing over 46 dates including Bristol Old Vic, Brighton Corn Exchange, Bath Komedia, Salford Lowry, Leeds City Varieties and Sheffield Steamworks. To round off the tour, Rob will return to London's Soho Theatre (Main House), with a 12-night residency from 17th May - 29th May (excl. 23rd) at 7pm.

A two-time British Podcast Awards Gold winner, Rob is the creator of The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, with over 500 episodes and 2 million downloads. Praised by The Observer's Miranda Sawyer for 'making you see the world differently,' the podcast blends Rob's humorous reflections on everyday life with spoken word and evocative music.

On screen, Rob has starred opposite Danny Dyer in Marching Powder, appeared in Channel 4's hit comedy The Change, and released his debut stand-up special The Time Show with PLOSIVE and Turtle Canyon Comedy. He also featured in BBC's Starstruck, as well as credits including Make That Movie (Channel 4), Miracle Workers (TBS), The End of the F**ing World (Netflix/Channel 4), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Cold Feet (ITV), and Random Acts (Channel 4). His viral appearance on Stand-Up Central With Rob Delaney (Comedy Central) has amassed over 21 million views.

Rob recently partnered with JF Abraham of acclaimed conceptual pop group Public Service Broadcasting for their collaborative project Words With Music. The duo have been sharing work-in-progress performances, including two shows to crowds of thousands at the End of the Road Festival.

Rob has built a cult following with his acclaimed comedy, theatre, and spoken word shows, which explore everything from time and yellow to hair and even himself. He has toured nationally and internationally, including multiple appearances at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Rob's latest book, I Strongly Believe in Incredible Things, was published by HarperCollins' Mudlark. He has also released three earlier books with Burning Eye and a spoken word album on Scroobius Pip's Speech Development Records.

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