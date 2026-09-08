HALLOWEENVILLE to Return to Partridge Lakes With Skeleton King Theme
Event manager Barbara Ikin says the family attraction aims to blend magic and adventure without frightening younger children.
Halloweenville will return for its fourth season this October and with its biggest adventure yet – The Rise of the Ancient Skelton King. The experience comes to Partridge Lakes in Culcheth, Warrington from Saturday 3 October to Sunday 1 November 2026. The fully interactive family-friendly attraction is set to transform the picturesque 70-acre site nestled in the idyllic Cheshire countryside.
Halloweenville is an enchanted land where you can fully immerse yourself in all things weird, wonderful and witchy. Set against a stunning lakeside backdrop, guests will journey along an enchanting Halloween storybook trail, meeting a colourful cast of live characters who bring every chapter to life through magical encounters, interactive performances and immersive storytelling.
This year's new story, The Rise of the Ancient Skeleton King, sees an ancient ruler awaken from centuries of slumber to seize control of Halloweenville. Now, brave adventurers of all ages are being called upon to embark on an unforgettable quest to defeat the Skeleton King and restore peace to the magical town.
Throughout the adventure, families can explore a variety of themed worlds: encounter the mischievous Skeleton Pirates and discover their hidden secrets, train alongside the brave Skeleton Knights inside Halloweenville Castle and learn the art of sword fighting, visit the witches' hollow to brew magic potions, and step inside Halloweenville Town Library where aspiring wizards can learn spells and discover ancient magic.
Created especially for families and young children, Halloweenville offers spooky fun without the scares, making it the perfect autumn day or evening out for visitors of all ages.
Every scene has been carefully designed to spark imagination and create lasting family memories, with attention to detail, atmospheric lighting, themed soundscapes and interactive experiences. And every corner of the village is guaranteed to transport visitors into a magical world where adventure, laughter and imagination come together in a celebration of Halloween suitable for all ages.
As part of Halloweenville guests can also enjoy an incredible selection of food and drink including freshly made authentic stone-baked pizzas, loaded nachos, delicious, sweet crêpes, seasonal treats, pumpkin spiced lattes, hot chocolate and a fully licensed bar serving alcoholic beverages for adults.
And as the sun sets over the lake, visitors can gather around crackling fire pits to toast marshmallows while enjoying live music each evening, creating the perfect cosy autumn atmosphere to round off their magical adventure.
Following three hugely successful seasons, and thousands of delighted visitors, organisers are promising the biggest and most ambitious Halloweenville ever created.
Event manager and Halloweenville organiser Barbara Ikin said: “As a parent myself, I know how special it is to find days out where children can completely lose themselves in their imagination, while parents get to enjoy making those memories together. That's always been at the heart of Halloweenville.
“We want to create a Halloween that's full of magic, adventure and excitement without being too frightening for younger children. Every year we try to make the experience a little bigger and a little more magical, and we're really excited for families to discover this year's adventure with the Ancient Skeleton King.”
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