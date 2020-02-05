Guinness Jazz Club Announces February Jazz Night

February Jazz night features some early New Orleans jazz and blues music from jazz pioneers such as trombonist Jack Teagarden and Soprano saxophonist Sidney Bechet. Early blues and other savagery.

Come and listen to this New Orleans inspired music with

Paul Frost - trombone, vocal

Karl Rooney - saxophones

Ian Date - guitar, banjo, cornet, vocals

Deirdre Frost bass

Steve Kelly drums, wood blocks, skulls, washboard and percussive items.

Guinness Jazz Club

Coughlan's, Douglas St., Cork

Sunday 9th February at 7pm

Paul Frost is a trombone player, composer, arranger and singer. Cork born and currently based in Dublin, Paul works in all genres of music from jazz to classical, and has recently arranged for the RTE Concert Orchestra performance at the 2FM Christmas Ball in the 3 Arena. Paul is currently composer in residence in St. Florian Bruckner Festival in Austria.

Karl Rooney started studying music at an early stage, going on to win prestigious scholarships to Berkley (Boston), Skidmore (New York) and Juillard School of Music. Karl has played and/or recorded with artists/shows such as Susan Vega, Katie Melua, Jack Johnson, The Commitments, The Four Tops, The Drifters, Andrew Strong, Jack Jones, Rebecca Storm, Sharon Sharon, Imelda May, The Rat Pack Tour and Blood Brothers. Karl lectures in harmony and musicianship and holds degrees in psychology and music.

IAN DATE Jazz Guitarist. Ian has been performing professionally since age 14. When he was 20 he moved to Sydney NSW Australia and became heavily involved in the music scene. Ian based himself in Sydney for the next 20 years and performed and recorded with many of Australia's jazz greats.

In the mid 1980's he undertook his first international excursions and appeared with many jazz stars from various countries. He lived in The Netherlands for a year in 1990. He has written music for TV and film, appeared on television, radio and theatre and played on more than 70 albums. He is rightly regarded as one of Australia's great guitar players.

Ian has performed all over Australia and 37 other countries at various festivals and events. Equally at home on the acoustic and electric guitar, Ian's playing is firmly rooted in the jazz tradition. He has his own engaging style and he brings his intelligence, craft, musicality, skill and humour to all his projects. Critics have described his playing and performances as lyrical, endlessly inventive, masterful and his live performances as thoroughly entertaining. Since 2002 he has based himself in Ireland.

Deirdre Frost is a double bass and bass guitar player based in Cork. Deirdre has been performing in the Cork Opera House panto and Summer shows for over 15 yrs. Her range covers pop to opera, having had the pleasure of being an actor musician in John O'Brien's productions of Pagliacci and Der Vampyr, and last summer played with Jenny Green and the RTE Concert Orchestra in the Marquee. Currently finishing a degree in Fine Art at the Crawford College of art and design.

Stephen Kelly is a percussionist in the RTE Concert Orchestra and lecturer of percussion at the CIT Cork School of Music. He has played with Lalo Schfrin, Vince Mendoza, John Scofield, Michel Legrande and a host of others. He has performed with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra, Ulster Orchestra, Irish Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra and the Wexford Opera Festival Orchestra.





