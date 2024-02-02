Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Reveals 2024 Season, Including Guildford Fringe Festival

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company has announced the events for the company’s packed 2024 season.

Guildford Fringe Festival, which is now in its 11th year, will return for a three-week run of live entertainment at affordable and accessible prices from 29 June to 20 July. A varied programme of theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events will be announced in April. Highlights will include the free events Opera on the Balcony on 30 June and Bluebirds on the Balcony on 6 July on Guildford High Street.  

James Chalmers, Charlotte Wyschna and Nick Wyschna - the creative team behind Guildford Fringe Theatre Company’s 11 years of popular adult pantomimes - are writing their first ever adult murder mystery, Stabbed From Behind. The show will play at The Fallen Angel during Guildford Fringe Festival from 1 to 18 July.  

Looking ahead to Christmas 2024, Guildford Fringe Theatre Company’s professional pantomime productions are now on sale with Jack and the Beanstalk for family audiences in Godalming from 14 to 28 December, and Peter Pan and the Lusty Boys adult panto at the Back Room of the Star Inn in Guildford from 21 November to 31 December.  

Nick Wyschna, Founder of Guildford Fringe Theatre Company, said: “Coming out of our busiest Christmas pantomime season to date has set Charlotte and I in very good spirits for the year ahead. We have seen continued audience growth for the company but also a strong take-up for community initiatives such as ‘pay what you can’ panto tickets. We will announce a brilliant line-up for Guildford Fringe Festival shortly, and will be offering the chance to catch the some of the very best national and local talent. Unfortunately, two of our major announcements cannot be made quite yet, but watch this space as 2024 is looking very exciting in many ways!”




