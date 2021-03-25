Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre Is Now On Sale

Storyhouse have announced that its multi award-winning Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre is to go on immediate sale.

Following the news of the government's road map, Storyhouse have wasted no time in announcing plans for an extended season - meaning the theatre will open Saturday 29 May until Monday 30 August with 110 shows between the late May and August bank holiday.

Children's classic The Jungle Book (29 May - 30 August) and Shakespeare's farce The Merry Wives of Windsor (4 June - 30 August) will be performed alongside Jane Austen's romantic comedy Pride and Prejudice (9 July - 30 August).

Alex Clifton, artistic director at Storyhouse, said:

We are promising another barn-raising summer of joy as we emerge into the summer! Merry Wives is a show which demands that you just turn off, sit back and giggle - it's what we all need this year! Pride and Prejudice will hit all the sweet spots - as a romance and as a narrative. Jane Austen's classic sense of humour is so delicious and still feels very potent. Whilst for kids and the young at heart The Jungle Book will be full of music, full of heart and a great homecoming story."

The season opens on Saturday 29 May with Glyn Maxwell's adaptation of the Kipling classic The Jungle Book. Maxwell also adapted Grosvenor Park favourites Alice in Wonderland, Wind in the Willows and Cyrano de Bergerac. British - Indian director Gitika Buttoo will direct. Playwright Deborah McAndrew has adapted Pride and Prejudice, Conrad Nelson will direct. John Young will direct Merry Wives of Windsor. Design by Jessica Curtis.

Tickets are on sale to Storyhouse Card members until Easter Monday. Prices for members start from £26.50 and for general release at £28. Membership is £4 a month, and cancellable at any time.

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre staged just about the only full-sized theatre show in the UK last summer, a huge hit which saw A Comedy of Errors sell all its tickets in a week. Organisers are expecting a similar rush for tickets this year and have doubled the length of the season to cope with demand and reduced capacities.

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre is sponsored by MBNA.

To find out more and book visit grosvenorpark.co.uk.