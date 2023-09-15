Greenwich Theatre To Welcome Samaritans President To Mental Health Show

Felicity Varah Harding OBE, distinguished daughter of Samaritans founder Chad Varah and esteemed Honorary President of Samaritans, is set to make a special appearance at the Greenwich Theatre on October 5th, 2023. She will be attending We Are What We Overcome, a groundbreaking production that delves into the complexities of mental health through captivating stories and songs.

Felicity Varah Harding's presence will be a testament to her enduring commitment to mental health awareness and support. As part of this event, she will extend her gratitude to the show's visionary creator, Matt McGuinness. Recognised for his collaborative efforts with the suicide prevention charity, McGuinness has been actively involving local branches as a source of support at each venue on his impactful UK tour to fundraise and offer emotional support.

We Are What We Overcome is an intimate expression of Matt McGuinness's personal journey from the brink of despair to rediscovering hope and purpose. The show broaches themes such as depression, grief, parenthood, football, and more.

“Bearing your soul on stage really breaks down barriers and sparks vital conversations,” says Matt McGuinness. “I speak directly to the audience about my mental health which invokes an atmosphere of openness and that comes with responsibility. The post-show conversations are invaluable, making the support from Samaritans volunteers a natural fit. This is what it is all about – listening saves lives.”

Felicity Varah Harding OBE, Honorary President of Samaritans, says “Matt includes the Samaritans wherever he performs, which is fantastic. Having our volunteers present at these venues gives us a wonderful opportunity to support the mental health of the audience as well as raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.”

Scheduled for three consecutive nights from the 5th to the 7th of October 2023, We Are What We Overcome will grace the Greenwich Theatre stage with Samaritans support provided by Lewisham, Greenwich, and Southwark branch. Proceeds from the performance on October 5th will be generously donated to Samaritans, reinforcing their shared mission.

This unique show explores Matt's individual experiences, punctuated by heartfelt stories and original music that evolves from soulful acapella to rousing rock 'n' roll. Through this artistic canvas, McGuinness strives to inspire others to embrace vulnerability and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health.

Taking place 5th, 6th, and 7th October 2023 at 7:30 pm at Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES.