Greenwich Theatre To Welcome Samaritans President To Mental Health Show

Daughter of Samaritans founder Felicity Varah Harding OBE to attend Greenwich Theatre for uplifting mental health production.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 1 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 2 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse
Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo 3 Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse
Photos: See Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL World Photo 4 Photos: See Matt Doyle & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Felicity Varah Harding OBE, distinguished daughter of Samaritans founder Chad Varah and esteemed Honorary President of Samaritans, is set to make a special appearance at the Greenwich Theatre on October 5th, 2023. She will be attending We Are What We Overcome, a groundbreaking production that delves into the complexities of mental health through captivating stories and songs.

 

Felicity Varah Harding's presence will be a testament to her enduring commitment to mental health awareness and support. As part of this event, she will extend her gratitude to the show's visionary creator, Matt McGuinness. Recognised for his collaborative efforts with the suicide prevention charity, McGuinness has been actively involving local branches as a source of support at each venue on his impactful UK tour to fundraise and offer emotional support.

 

We Are What We Overcome is an intimate expression of Matt McGuinness's personal journey from the brink of despair to rediscovering hope and purpose. The show broaches themes such as depression, grief, parenthood, football, and more.

 

“Bearing your soul on stage really breaks down barriers and sparks vital conversations,” says Matt McGuinness. “I speak directly to the audience about my mental health which invokes an atmosphere of openness and that comes with responsibility. The post-show conversations are invaluable, making the support from Samaritans volunteers a natural fit. This is what it is all about – listening saves lives.”

 

Felicity Varah Harding OBE, Honorary President of Samaritans, says “Matt includes the Samaritans wherever he performs, which is fantastic. Having our volunteers present at these venues gives us a wonderful opportunity to support the mental health of the audience as well as raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.”

 

Scheduled for three consecutive nights from the 5th to the 7th of October 2023, We Are What We Overcome will grace the Greenwich Theatre stage with Samaritans support provided by Lewisham, Greenwich, and Southwark branch. Proceeds from the performance on October 5th will be generously donated to Samaritans, reinforcing their shared mission. 

 

This unique show explores Matt's individual experiences, punctuated by heartfelt stories and original music that evolves from soulful acapella to rousing rock 'n' roll. Through this artistic canvas, McGuinness strives to inspire others to embrace vulnerability and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health.

 

Taking place 5th, 6th, and 7th October 2023 at 7:30 pm at Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
BYMTs New Music Theatre Award Open for Applications Photo
BYMT's New Music Theatre Award Open for Applications

Applications are now open for British Youth Music Theatre's 2024 New Music Theatre Award.

2
Belgrade Theatre Coventry Reveals New Producing Team Photo
Belgrade Theatre Coventry Reveals New Producing Team

Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell, the leadership team of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, have announced who’ll be joining the theatre as part of its newly structured producing team. Learn more about the new team here!

3
Yorke Dance Projects Film Of MacMillans SEA OF TROUBLES Premeires at ROHs Clore Studio in Photo
Yorke Dance Project's Film Of MacMillan's SEA OF TROUBLES Premeires at ROH's Clore Studio in October

This autumn, Yorke Dance Project will give the world premiere of its new film of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's ballet Sea of Troubles which famously explored the psychological truths and dynamics between the characters in Shakespeare's Hamlet. Learn more about the film and find out how to attend the premiere here!

4
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre

The Watermill Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming Christmas production of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Find out who is starring in the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Derby Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ikaria
Theatre@41 (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You