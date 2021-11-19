Greenwich Dance Receives Third Round Of The Government's Culture Recovery Fund

Greenwich Dance is pleased to announce it is one of 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund.

By remaining operational throughout the pandemic, Greenwich Dance has continued to support its network of artists, communities and the sector. Recently, it has rejuvenated its class programme by launching Dance for Wellbeing, a programme of new dance classes and an Adult Performance Company that will provide people the chance to engage with dance on a deeper level and perform at festivals, events and showcases across the borough.

Launched in Spring 2021, Greenwich Dance's ArtsUnboxed platform continues to provide an innovative way to sustainably tour dance works across the country and help kickstart creativity in the sector, while also offering artists an income stream through royalties.

Melanie Precious, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwich Dance said: "As a project funded organisation, the pandemic has been an unnerving time for Greenwich Dance, however we have continued to be there for our staff, artists and community and I would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this period.

As ever, we are grateful to receive this investment through the Government's Culture Recovery Fund and I look forward to establishing our innovate ArtsUnboxed platform, supporting our community through our wide ranging class programme, and building on our successful Arts Award that brings creativity directly to young people across the borough."

With this new investment Greenwich Dance will be able to continue its focus on creative education, artist support, and serving the community with high quality art in a safe and sociable environment. It also plans to deliver a fifth series of its popular Talking Moves podcast, where renowned figures from the dance world discuss topical themes in the industry.

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.