Grange Park Opera, Surrey, Launches Summer Season Of Brand New Work

Grange Park Opera, Surrey's founder & Chief Executive Officer Wasfi Kani has devised an entirely new season of work available solely online grangeparkopera.co.uk from 4 June 2020. Eight of the 15 performances are being filmed in the empty theatre, observing respectful distance between artists and technicians.

Wasfi Kani says: "Grange Park Opera's original 2020 programme will forever be known to me as The Lost Season. But culture is active and happening right now. Driven by this, I did not want to just share performances that people will have seen before, but to create an entirely new Found Season of brand-new works, and bring it to as many people as possible"

The Found Season consists of 15 performances which will be released over six weeks from 4 June - 12 July, featuring over 70 of the world's leading singers and musicians - whose diaries would normally be frantic during this time. Wasfi has chosen repertoire that embraces the times we are currently experiencing. These include

Reflection, with Roderick Williams performing Schumann's Liederkreis op24

Anguish represented by two unliberated women in Francis Poulenc's La Voix Humaine and Dominick Argento's 1981 work, Miss Havisham's Wedding Night

Joy from the familiar face and voice of Wynne Evans (AKA Gio Compario in the long-running advertising campaign for the Go Compare insurance website) who will give a concert from his home in Wales, which remains in lockdown

Other events from the stage of the Theatre in the Woods include

Piano virtuoso Pavel Kolesnikov playing Chopin and Beethoven on a magnificent C Bechstein concert grand, supplied by Jacques Samuel pianos

For fans of Wagner, Iain Burnside's music theatre piece The View from the Villa illuminates the interwoven lives of four extraordinary people (the Wagners and the Wesendoncks) with the words and music they inspired. Music includes Wesendonck Lieder and extracts from Die Walküre and Tristan und Isolde

Tamara Rojo CBE, English National Ballet's Artistic Director, introduces a pas de deux from lead principal Erina Takahashi and first soloist James Streeter on the

Grange Park Opera stage, followed by an interview set in the idyllic gardens surrounding the Theatre in the Woods

The supremely gifted violinist and winner of the string section of BBC Young Musician of the Year, Coco Tomito, will appear alongside her fellow locked-down colleagues from the Yehudi Menuhin School

The climax of The Found Season is Richard Strauss' Metamorphosen, composed during the closing months of World War Two. Strauss took up his pen the day after the Vienna opera was destroyed and his music mourns the loss of culture. With 23 string players from London Symphony Orchestra, English National Opera, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Grange Park Opera's large theatre stage offers each player 5.37 square metres of playing space, to ensure their safety and that social distancing protocols are fully met.

Wasfi Kani says: "The Found Season is dedicated to the 800 people whom we call the 'Pandemicists', who have saved our bacon. Their summer won't be devoid of new performances and, as a bonus, I am thrilled that the renowned chef-patron and best-selling food writer, Sally Clarke has provided a picnic menu for you to enjoy at home along with the wonderful music."

"The spirit of Grange Park Opera, Surrey remains undimmed. It demands, that whatever the circumstances, we bring musical experiences, which are original, stimulating and food for the soul. Whilst all regular summer music festivals have been lost for 2020, Grange Park Opera has a 2020 Found Season - which is also an amazing opportunity for us to share this magic with everyone.

The 15 events can be accessed from Thursday 4 June at www.grangeparkopera.co.uk. They are entirely free to watch - however a donation would be hugely helpful and appreciated.

