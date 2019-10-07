Goodversations Theatre Podcast Launches Season Two

Season Two of Goodversations podcast premieres on Monday, October 7th, with new episodes available weekly. Through insightful interviews and stories from backstage, Goodversations highlights inspirational voices in the theatre industry and aims to bridge the gap between spectators and their favourite theatre makers.

Hosted by Alexandra Pehako, Season Two will continue sharing the stories of West End and Broadway's most celebrated theatre performers, as well as its rising stars. Season Two guests include Dino Fetscher (Torch Song), Alex Given (The Book of Mormon), Sarah O'Connor (Waitress), Natalie Green (Hair) and more.

"From uplifting conversations about creating your own opportunities, to interviews with industry professionals from two of the greatest theatre cities in the world, our podcast is perfect for anyone who loves the performing arts and wants to learn more about how the theatre industry operates," says Alexandra Pehako.

You can listen to Goodversations at https://goodversations.podbean.com/ and on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Previous guests include: Grace Mouat (Six), Maddie Hope Coelho (Rocky Horror Show), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Max Vernon (The View Upstairs), Jane Jourdan (Fit for Broadway).

For more information about the podcast and a glimpse at the future guest line-up, please visit ww.instagram.com/goodversations.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You