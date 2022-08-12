Gina Murray, Ian McLarnon, and Richard Costello Will Star in New Intimate Musical TRIO at The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of the new intimate musical Trio, which runs at the theatre from 7-15 October 2022. This world premiere production will also have livestreamed performances on 14 & 15 October 2022.

Trio, set in a buzzing London recording studio; one piano, one guitar, three stools, three characters and a lifetime of love and passion, loyalty and betrayal, captured in songs, creating an album which will be their legacy.

It started at a glittering party back in the 80s. Ian, the top record producer, Phil, the rising pop star and Becca, the breezy studio receptionist with a glance across a crowded floor that sparked a blaze to last a lifetime.



The three look back on their entangled lives, asking could things have been different and perhaps, where did they go wrong?

The new intimate musical, with a new original score, is the latest by the creative team of Paul Sirett, Peter Rowe and Ben Goddard, whose previous collaboration include Midsummer Songs, Oxy and the Morons and Mods and Rox.

Trio will star Gina Murray (Chicago, Hairspray) as Becca, Ian McLarnon (Follies, Les Misérables) as Ian and Richard Costello (Death of England, Never Lost at Home) as Phil. Peter Rowe will direct the world premiere production with musical direction by Ben Goddard, set & costume design by LIBBY WATSON, lighting design by David Phillips, sound design by James Cook and casting direction by Debbie O'Brien.

Trio will mark the first piece of theatre by Peter Rowe to debut at the New Wolsey Theatre since he stepped down earlier this year as Artistic Director of the New Wolsey Theatre, completing a celebrated 22-year tenure at the award-winning theatre. He has also recently been announced to be writing and directing the theatre's upcoming annual Rock 'n' Roll panto Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Captioned and livestreamed options available will be available during the run, as well as a post-show talk on Thursday 13th October.

Tickets for Trio are on sale at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk.