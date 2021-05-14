Giffords Circus Will Return to London This Summer With Brand New Show

Giffords Circus returns to London this summer with its long-awaited production The Hooley, playing at Chiswick House and Gardens from Thursday 24th June - Sunday 11th July. Acclaimed writer and director Cal McCrystal, who returns to the helm for the tenth year, and the star of the 2019 show Lil Rice, together with long-time Giffords Circus' musical director James Keay and rising star set and costume designer takis, are set to take circus co-founder and producer Nell Gifford's extraordinary vision forwards this year with a brand-new show. Conceived by Cal McCrystal and Nell Gifford before Nell's untimely death in December 2019, and dedicated to Nell, The Hooley will be a showstopper, produced by Nell's niece Lil.

Along with Tweedy the clown, the return of Giffords stalwart singer/dancer Nancy Trotter Landry and champion vaulter Rebecca Musselwhite, and other audience favourites, Nell will continue to live through the Circus in what is a truly family affair.

Having wowed audiences with her lead vocals and cyr wheel act in the 2019 show, Xanadu and worked alongside her aunt and mentor Nell for two years before her death, Lil Rice has been producer and face of Giffords Circus since 2020. Rice said, "I am honoured to be stepping into the role of producer and to be working with such a great team. It is, of course, bittersweet having lost Nell, but it remains a family business and a legacy that we carry on for Nell's twins, Red and Cecil."

Physical comedy virtuoso Cal McCrystal (One Man, Two Guvnors, Paddington, Paddington 2) said of The Hooley, "There will be faeries, trolls, pixies, leprechauns, wild horses, Celtic music and dancing and all the madcap magic that Giffords is synonymous with. Nell and I had a great time planning this show and being Irish I can't wait to share what promises to be a most magical show."

Established in 2000 by Nell and Toti Gifford, Giffords Circus is a magical village green circus that tours England throughout the summer. Combining dance, comedy, horses and live music in a small white tent surrounded by hand-made burgundy and gold showman's wagons, it has a broad and dedicated following of farmers, children, artistes, sports people, models, actors, rock stars, and royalty.

To purchase tickets and find out more visit: www.giffordscircus.com .