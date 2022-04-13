Germán Cornejo 's WILD TAGO Comes to The Peacock Theatre Thursday in May

Acclaimed choreographer and tango champion Germán Cornejo presents the world premiere of Wild Tango at The Peacock Theatre from Thursday 12 May to Saturday 21 May.

Wild Tango is a feast for the senses of Argentine culture, featuring electrifying new work inspired by the origins of tango, traditionally performed by two men, showcasing deep connection, complexity, synergy, and strength.

The cast includes several world tango champions, who give an explosive performance by mixing tango, contemporary dance, urban, malambo, and circus elements.



This is the first time a large-scale international production about tango is performed mainly by male dancers, shifting the perspective and making the traditional dance form more inclusive.

Germán Cornejo is widely renowned over the world as one of the leading tango artists working today. He is Lead Dancer in Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires which he joined since 2006 and he has been a performer in M!longa since 2013's premiere directed and choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. He has also collaborated with various celebrities including Jennifer Lopez.

Germán is also the Artistic Director and choreographer of the Germán Cornejo's Dance Company which opened in 2016, and which features shows such as Tango After Dark and Immortal Tango.

Talking about the show, Artistic Director and Choreographer Germán Cornejo said: "It is so exciting to come back to London with this new show. It's so different from everything I've previously created. What we have put together this time is delving into the raw, consuming passion of relationships in a way I have not explored to such depth before. It's big, bold and heart-wrenching. The dancers' energy is everything, and I can't wait for audiences to be on the edge of their seats!"