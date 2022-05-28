German Comedian Henning Wehn Announces Upcoming Tour Dates
The tour is set to begin in June and comes to an end in 2023.
Watch German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical. An unbiased look at a certain virus might be inevitable but Henning has no agenda; he just happens to be always spot on. It's a curse.
"A master at using his outsider status. Dazzlingly funny" The Times
"He's German but he means well" some bloke on Twitter
Henning's most recent television and radio appearances include "Have I Got News For You" BBC1, "Would I Lie To You" BBC1, "Live At The Apollo" BBC2, "Guessable" Comedy Central, "Question Time" BBC1, "8 Out Of Cats Does Countdown" Channel 4, "Fighting Talk" BBC Radio 5 Live and "The Unbelievable Truth" BBC Radio 4.
"Wunderbar" The Times
"Cor blimey" The Guardian
Tour Dates are as follows:
June
3rd - SHANKLIN IOW - Shanklin Theatre
4th - BOURNEMOUTH - Pavilion
5th - WEYMOUTH - Pavilion
9th - NOTTINGHAM - Playhouse
10th - NOTTINGHAM - Playhouse
11th - READING - The Hexagon
16th - DONCASTER - The Cast
17th - YORK - The Barbican
18th - BRADFORD - St Georges Hal
30th - DOUGLAS ISLE OF MAN - Gaiety Theatre
July
2nd - KENDAL - Leisure Centre
31st - MACCLESFIELD - Gawsworth Hall
August
4th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
5th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
6th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
11th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
12th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
13th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
18th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
19th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
20th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
25th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
26th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
27th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall
September
22nd - EPSOM - Playhouse
23rd - ALDERSHOT - Princes Hall
24th - REDHILL - Harlequin
30th - WORTHING - Pavilion
October
1st - BRIGHTON - Dome
6th - HARROGATE - Royal Hall
7th - BIRMINGHAM - Town Hall
8th - BIRMINGHAM - Town Hall
14th - LONDON - Palladium
15th - PORTSMOUTH - Guildhall
20th - CHELMSFORD - Civic Theatre
21st - IPSWICH - Regent Theatre
22nd - DUNSTABLE - Grove Theatre
28th - TUNBRIDGE - Assembly Hall
November
11th - RHYL - Pavilion Theatre
12th - WARWICK - Butterworth Hall
17th - OXFORD - Playhouse
18th - OXFORD - Playhouse
2023
February
24th - LEEDS - City Varieties
25th - LEEDS - City Varieties
March
3rd - HORSHAM - Capitol Theatre
4th - DORKING - Halls
5th - CANTERBURY - Marlowe Theatre
10th - ST ALBANS - Arena
11th - COLCHESTER - Charter Hall
12th - NORWICH - Theatre Royal
17th - CHESTERFIELD - Winding Wheel
18th - STOCKPORT - Plaza
19th - LICHFIELD - Garrick Theatre
23rd - NEW BRIGHTON - Floral Pavilion
24th - HULL - City Hall
25th - MIDDLESBOROUGH - Town Hall