German Comedian Henning Wehn Announces Upcoming Tour Dates

The tour is set to begin in June and comes to an end in 2023.

May. 28, 2022  
Watch German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical. An unbiased look at a certain virus might be inevitable but Henning has no agenda; he just happens to be always spot on. It's a curse.

"A master at using his outsider status. Dazzlingly funny" The Times

"He's German but he means well" some bloke on Twitter

Henning's most recent television and radio appearances include "Have I Got News For You" BBC1, "Would I Lie To You" BBC1, "Live At The Apollo" BBC2, "Guessable" Comedy Central, "Question Time" BBC1, "8 Out Of Cats Does Countdown" Channel 4, "Fighting Talk" BBC Radio 5 Live and "The Unbelievable Truth" BBC Radio 4.

"Wunderbar" The Times

"Cor blimey" The Guardian

Tour Dates are as follows:

June

3rd - SHANKLIN IOW - Shanklin Theatre

4th - BOURNEMOUTH - Pavilion

5th - WEYMOUTH - Pavilion

9th - NOTTINGHAM - Playhouse

10th - NOTTINGHAM - Playhouse

11th - READING - The Hexagon

16th - DONCASTER - The Cast

17th - YORK - The Barbican

18th - BRADFORD - St Georges Hal

30th - DOUGLAS ISLE OF MAN - Gaiety Theatre

July

2nd - KENDAL - Leisure Centre

31st - MACCLESFIELD - Gawsworth Hall

August

4th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

5th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

6th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

11th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

12th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

13th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

18th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

19th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

20th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

25th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

26th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

27th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

September

22nd - EPSOM - Playhouse

23rd - ALDERSHOT - Princes Hall

24th - REDHILL - Harlequin

30th - WORTHING - Pavilion

October

1st - BRIGHTON - Dome

6th - HARROGATE - Royal Hall

7th - BIRMINGHAM - Town Hall

8th - BIRMINGHAM - Town Hall

14th - LONDON - Palladium

15th - PORTSMOUTH - Guildhall

20th - CHELMSFORD - Civic Theatre

21st - IPSWICH - Regent Theatre

22nd - DUNSTABLE - Grove Theatre

28th - TUNBRIDGE - Assembly Hall

November

11th - RHYL - Pavilion Theatre

12th - WARWICK - Butterworth Hall

17th - OXFORD - Playhouse

18th - OXFORD - Playhouse

2023

February

24th - LEEDS - City Varieties

25th - LEEDS - City Varieties

March

3rd - HORSHAM - Capitol Theatre

4th - DORKING - Halls

5th - CANTERBURY - Marlowe Theatre

10th - ST ALBANS - Arena

11th - COLCHESTER - Charter Hall

12th - NORWICH - Theatre Royal

17th - CHESTERFIELD - Winding Wheel

18th - STOCKPORT - Plaza

19th - LICHFIELD - Garrick Theatre

23rd - NEW BRIGHTON - Floral Pavilion

24th - HULL - City Hall

25th - MIDDLESBOROUGH - Town Hall

www.henningwehn.de



