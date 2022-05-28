German Comedian Henning Wehn Announces Upcoming Tour Dates

Watch German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical. An unbiased look at a certain virus might be inevitable but Henning has no agenda; he just happens to be always spot on. It's a curse.

"A master at using his outsider status. Dazzlingly funny" The Times

"He's German but he means well" some bloke on Twitter

Henning's most recent television and radio appearances include "Have I Got News For You" BBC1, "Would I Lie To You" BBC1, "Live At The Apollo" BBC2, "Guessable" Comedy Central, "Question Time" BBC1, "8 Out Of Cats Does Countdown" Channel 4, "Fighting Talk" BBC Radio 5 Live and "The Unbelievable Truth" BBC Radio 4.

"Wunderbar" The Times

"Cor blimey" The Guardian

Tour Dates are as follows:

June

3rd - SHANKLIN IOW - Shanklin Theatre

4th - BOURNEMOUTH - Pavilion

5th - WEYMOUTH - Pavilion

9th - NOTTINGHAM - Playhouse

10th - NOTTINGHAM - Playhouse

11th - READING - The Hexagon

16th - DONCASTER - The Cast

17th - YORK - The Barbican

18th - BRADFORD - St Georges Hal

30th - DOUGLAS ISLE OF MAN - Gaiety Theatre

July

2nd - KENDAL - Leisure Centre

31st - MACCLESFIELD - Gawsworth Hall

August

4th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

5th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

6th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

11th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

12th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

13th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

18th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

19th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

20th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

25th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

26th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

27th - EDINBURGH - Queens Hall

September

22nd - EPSOM - Playhouse

23rd - ALDERSHOT - Princes Hall

24th - REDHILL - Harlequin

30th - WORTHING - Pavilion

October

1st - BRIGHTON - Dome

6th - HARROGATE - Royal Hall

7th - BIRMINGHAM - Town Hall

8th - BIRMINGHAM - Town Hall

14th - LONDON - Palladium

15th - PORTSMOUTH - Guildhall

20th - CHELMSFORD - Civic Theatre

21st - IPSWICH - Regent Theatre

22nd - DUNSTABLE - Grove Theatre

28th - TUNBRIDGE - Assembly Hall

November

11th - RHYL - Pavilion Theatre

12th - WARWICK - Butterworth Hall

17th - OXFORD - Playhouse

18th - OXFORD - Playhouse

2023

February

24th - LEEDS - City Varieties

25th - LEEDS - City Varieties

March

3rd - HORSHAM - Capitol Theatre

4th - DORKING - Halls

5th - CANTERBURY - Marlowe Theatre

10th - ST ALBANS - Arena

11th - COLCHESTER - Charter Hall

12th - NORWICH - Theatre Royal

17th - CHESTERFIELD - Winding Wheel

18th - STOCKPORT - Plaza

19th - LICHFIELD - Garrick Theatre

23rd - NEW BRIGHTON - Floral Pavilion

24th - HULL - City Hall

25th - MIDDLESBOROUGH - Town Hall

www.henningwehn.de