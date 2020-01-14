Gennady Bogdanov Leads Rose Bruford College 2020 London Summer Masterclass Offer

London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has announced that internationally renowned practitioner Gennady Bogdanov will be running a summer masterclass on a rare trip to the UK.

The five-day intensive Meyerhold's Biomechanics course, starting on 6 July 2020, will give students a unique opportunity to study theatrical biomechanics with the world's leading exponent of the discipline.

Bogdanov joins a host of renowned educators from across the globe to run Masterclasses throughout the summer at the Sidcup based College, whose alumni include Gary Oldman, Hayley Squires, Sam Palladio and Lake Bell.

Following his visit in 2019 to teach Six Viewpoints with Mary Overlie, Wendell Beavers returns to London to run a Somatic Performer Masterclass with Erika Berland. Other masterclass tutors include; Irina Brown (Directing), Lucia Walker and Niamh Dowling (Moving Into Performance), Lisa Dalton and Janice Orlandi (Michael Chekhov).

Alongside the masterclasses, the College is also running its popular summer courses in Acting, Actor Musicianship, Lighting Design and Stage Management for prospective students interested in studying one of the many degree programmes in acting, performance and production arts.

Set in a beautiful parkland campus summer students will be able to make full use of the grounds. The College also has its own accommodation close to the campus, which is 25 minutes from London's West End by train.

Niamh Dowling, Head of Rose Bruford College's School of Performance, said:

"We are looking forward to welcoming Gennady and all our teachers and participants from across the world this summer to create a vibrant community of performers and practitioners."

Rose Bruford College summer masterclasses and courses start from 6 July 2020 and range from one to two weeks. For full details and to book, visit www.bruford.ac.uk.

Early bird booking is available until 13 April 2020.

2020 Masterclass Courses

2020 Summer Courses

Gennady Nikolaevich Bogdanov graduated as an actor from Russian University of Theatre Arts (GITIS) in 1972. In the same year he joined the company of the Theatre of the Satire of Moscow where he worked as an actor for 20 years. At the same theatre he became the student of Master Nikolai Kustov (actor and instructor of theatrical biomechanics, that worked with Meyerhold until 1938).

Gennady Bogdanov decided to dedicate his artistic life to theatrical biomechanics, he is a founder and director of International School of Theatrical Biomechanics in Perugia, Italy.

From 1990 he has taught theatrical biomechanics across the world via demonstrations, conferences and workshops (Austria, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, USA.)

In 2017 He was awarded an Honorary Fellowship at the University of Central Lancashire UK, in recognition of his on-going work at that institution.

Photo credit: Gennady Bogdanov





