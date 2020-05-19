Gecko Theatre to Premiere THE WEDDING Online

We are all married, bound by a contract. But what are the terms of this relationship? And can we consider a divorce?

Gecko's latest creation is inspired by the complexities of human nature: the struggle between love and anger, creation and destruction, community and isolation. In a blur of wedding dresses and contractual obligations, our extraordinary ensemble of international performers will guide audiences through a dystopian world in which we are all brides, wedded to society.

Combining movement, imagery and provocative narratives in Gecko's trademark style, this production brings these contracts into question with an emotionally charged and spectacular performance.

We all want to believe in our journey, but where are we heading? Is it too late to stop, to go back, to fall in love, or to start again?

Catch the premiere at Wednesday, 27 May at 7pm here: www.bit.ly/Gecko-TheWedding

