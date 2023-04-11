GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season

The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome's new spring/summer season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances for audiences to enjoy through the summer months and beyond.

The new season includes the best of the West End, traditional family favourites, thought-provoking dance productions and thrilling drama as part of its extensive list. Here is just a snap-shot of the shows on offer.

If you are a fan of musicals you will be spoilt for choice. In April DarlingtonOS present Grease - a show that needs little introduction. In May we present The Commitments, the fabulous stage adaptation of the classic 1991 film telling the story of the trials and tribulations of putting a new soul band together in Dublin.

In October Heathers The Musical hits the stage. Winner of the 2019 What's On Stage Best New Musical, Heathers is a black comedy rock musical based on the 1988 smash hit film.

In November the music of Gary Barlow will be ringing around the Hippodrome's auditorium with Calendar Girls The Musical. Inspired by the true story of a group of friends and their drive to create a charity calendar that raised more than a few eyebrows!

In May Darlington Hippodrome will again welcome BalletLorent with two unique and very different interpretations of the Rapunzel story. Rapunzel After Dark is exclusively for adults with a passion for the horror and hope of humanity. On the flip side, Rapunzel is the family friendly version with emotional storytelling at its heart.

In June, we go back in time to the garish 1970s for a brand new stage adaptation of Abigail's Party - a ruthless and achingly funny examination of British suburban life where an innocent drinks party with neighbours leads to emotional breakdowns and tragedy.

In August Comedy Drama fans will love The Birds and The Bees starring Helen Lederer (Absolutely Fabulous, French & Saunders) and Michael Stark (Brookside, The Royal, Benidorm). Set on a farm in East Anglia this hilarious comedy romp has a heart as big as the laughs it brings.

If you prefer more thrills in your drama then a new stage adaptation of Frankenstein (October) is a must. This thriller, inspired by the gothic novel, explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing perfection.

There are family shows in abundance this season. Dinosaur World in April, The Ministry of Science, Fireman Sam and a hilarious half term panto in May, Zog in June, In The Night Garden in July and a week of classic family film screenings in August.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will have a field day in July with Anton Du Beke and Giovanni teaming up for one night only in their spectacular dance show Him and Me.

Comedy fans can enjoy several nights of stand-up over the next few months with visits from Patrick Monahan, Carl Hutchinson, Justin Moorhouse, Emmanuel Sonubi and Scott Bennett.

There is a mix of one night only tribute acts coming to Darlington over the summer including The Diana Ross Story, Totally Tina Turner, The Illegal Eagles and Back To Bacharach. If you prefer the real thing then we have Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, The Drifters and The Searchers.

Did someone mention Christmas? Even though we are heading towards the summer months the annual family pantomime is always on our minds. This year we present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring Gareth Gates (Pop Idol, Les Miserables, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Footloose) and Jenny Ryan - the Vixen from ITVs The Chase - who also made the final of The X-Factor: Celebrity and appeared in The Masked Singer Live.

The Spring/Summer 2023 season at Darlington Hippodrome is being sponsored by Babul's Darlington. For more information on the new season and beyond at Darlington Hippodrome or to book visit Click Here or call the Box Office on 01325 405405