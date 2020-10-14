GOINE APE! Returns To The Union Theatre Next Month

Performances take place November 11th - 21st.

Dance Attic Studios transfers its in-house produced show Going Ape!, written by Andrew Corbet Bucher, which challenges both religion and science by bringing together various "first" humans, to the Union Theatre in November 2020.

Adam and Eve, who lived for 900 years after their expulsion from the Garden of Eden, are both waiting for the arrival of their eldest son Cain, dropping in for a short visit to break the monotony of his homeless wandering life.. A life sentence imposed on him by God for killing his brother Abel.

But Cain brings with him a woman he's met in Africa. She is Australopithecus Afarensis, the earliest known woman. As Cain's girlfriend is introduced to the family, it soon becomes clear that they are destined to put on the first show on earth!

The cast is led by Wendi Peters , who could most recently be seen as Madame Latour in the UK Tour of the premiere of John Cleese 's farce Bang Bang! and is best known for her role as Cilla Battersby Brown in Coronation Street, which led to appearances on many programmes including Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity MasterChef, in which she reached the finals. Wendi's full biography can be found in the Notes to Editors below.

Wendi is joined by ballet dancer Anabel Kutay (The McOnie Company; New Adventures Company) as Genevieve, and a cast including Jeremy Taylor (The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's), Nick Barclay (The Mousetrap, UK Tour), Henry Collie (Lancaster Skies, Amazon), and Laura Tyrer (9 to 5, UK Tour).Playwright Andrew Corbet Bucher is the director of Dance Attic Studios, and also wrote last year's piece Isolated Incident. Dance Attic provides rehearsal space for the entertainment industry.

Director Evan Ensign is an American director/associate director/resident director who has been living in the UK for eight years. He has substantial Broadway, West End and touring theatre experience in the UK and US, with recent credits including Rent (Worklight Productions, US Tour), Wrong Songs for Christmas (National Theatre), Avenue Q (Misi Produciones, Bogota) and resident director of The Phantom of the Opera (West End) in 2016-17.

