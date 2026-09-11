GHOST STORIES FOR CHRISTMAS Will Embark on UK Tour in November

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Ghost Stories For Christmas will embark on tour this holiday season. Join Edwyrdian Tales beside the glittering lights of the Christmas Tree for three haunting ghost stories of the season. This year our night of festive spirits features terrors from classic authors of the age… “Lucky’s Grove” by H.R. Wakefield, “The Wendigo” by Algernon Blackwood and “The Elder Son” an original tale from the pen of our storyteller.

Bone chilling tales to conjure the spirits of Christmas...

A one-man performance, directed and haunted by Matthew Wood

Edwyrdian Tales began in 2020 when our storyteller Matthew Wood moved his usual performances from heritage sites like The Tower of London and Whitby Abbey to over the ether on-line. Dedicated to bringing atmospheric performances of Weird Tales to life from Edwardian and Victorian ghost stories to strange folklore and Weird fiction.

As the world opened up again live performances of Edwyrdian Tales came to venues like Hampton Court Palace and the Jersey Museum of Country Life. Our first nationwide tour of Ghost Stories for Christmas followed in 2024 and 2025 with a fresh set of haunting stories.

Matthew Wood has written and performed immersive theatre across many of Britain's stunning heritage sites. He has performed at literary festivals dedicated to MR James and HP Lovecraft.

Tour Dates

November

7th & 8th

Bracknell

South Hill Park, Studio Theatre

7.30pm

9th

London

The Old Red Lion

7.30pm

13th

Bletchley

Rectory Cottages

7.30pm

14th

Tendring

Tendring Village Hall

7.30pm

15th

Ipswich

The Hold

7.30pm

16th

Southwold

Southwold Arts Centre

7.30pm

19th

Nottingham

Springfield Events Hall

7.30pm

20th

Edinburgh

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre

7.30pm

21st

Glasgow

Britannia Panopticon

7.30pm

22nd

Hitchin

Hitchin Town Hall

7.30pm

26th

Swansea

Brangwyn Hall

7.30pm

27th

Cardiff

Castle Coch

7.30pm

28th

Caerphilly

Caerphilly Castle

7.30pm

29th

Bristol

The Alma Theatre

5pm

December

3rd

Deal

The Astor Theatre

7.30pm

4th

Canterbury

St Thomas's Church Hall

7.30pm

5th

Lewes

Lewes Town Hall

7.30pm

6th

Greenwich

Charlton House

7.30pm

7th

Portsmouth

The Groundlings Theatre

7.30pm

9th

Colchester

Headgate Theatre

7.45pm

11th

Downham Market

Downham Market Town Hall

7.30pm

12th

Buxton

The Pump Room

7.30pm

13th

York

York Castle Museum

7.30pm

14th

Rugeley

The Rugeley Rose Theatre

7.30pm

17th & 18th

Bath

The Mission Theatre

7.30pm

19th

Ledbury

Burgage Hall

7.30pm

21st

Walton-on-Thames

Riverhouse Barn

7.30pm

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