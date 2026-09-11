GHOST STORIES FOR CHRISTMAS Will Embark on UK Tour in November
The production will visit over 30 UK venues with press night at the Old Red Lion in London.
Ghost Stories For Christmas will embark on tour this holiday season. Join Edwyrdian Tales beside the glittering lights of the Christmas Tree for three haunting ghost stories of the season. This year our night of festive spirits features terrors from classic authors of the age… “Lucky’s Grove” by H.R. Wakefield, “The Wendigo” by Algernon Blackwood and “The Elder Son” an original tale from the pen of our storyteller.
Bone chilling tales to conjure the spirits of Christmas...
A one-man performance, directed and haunted by Matthew Wood
Edwyrdian Tales began in 2020 when our storyteller Matthew Wood moved his usual performances from heritage sites like The Tower of London and Whitby Abbey to over the ether on-line. Dedicated to bringing atmospheric performances of Weird Tales to life from Edwardian and Victorian ghost stories to strange folklore and Weird fiction.
As the world opened up again live performances of Edwyrdian Tales came to venues like Hampton Court Palace and the Jersey Museum of Country Life. Our first nationwide tour of Ghost Stories for Christmas followed in 2024 and 2025 with a fresh set of haunting stories.
Matthew Wood has written and performed immersive theatre across many of Britain's stunning heritage sites. He has performed at literary festivals dedicated to MR James and HP Lovecraft.
Tour Dates
November
7th & 8th
Bracknell
South Hill Park, Studio Theatre
7.30pm
9th
London
The Old Red Lion
7.30pm
13th
Bletchley
Rectory Cottages
7.30pm
14th
Tendring
Tendring Village Hall
7.30pm
15th
Ipswich
The Hold
7.30pm
16th
Southwold
Southwold Arts Centre
7.30pm
19th
Nottingham
Springfield Events Hall
7.30pm
20th
Edinburgh
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre
7.30pm
21st
Glasgow
Britannia Panopticon
7.30pm
22nd
Hitchin
Hitchin Town Hall
7.30pm
26th
Swansea
Brangwyn Hall
7.30pm
27th
Cardiff
Castle Coch
7.30pm
28th
Caerphilly
Caerphilly Castle
7.30pm
29th
Bristol
The Alma Theatre
5pm
December
3rd
Deal
The Astor Theatre
7.30pm
4th
Canterbury
St Thomas's Church Hall
7.30pm
5th
Lewes
Lewes Town Hall
7.30pm
6th
Greenwich
Charlton House
7.30pm
7th
Portsmouth
The Groundlings Theatre
7.30pm
9th
Colchester
Headgate Theatre
7.45pm
11th
Downham Market
Downham Market Town Hall
7.30pm
12th
Buxton
The Pump Room
7.30pm
13th
York
York Castle Museum
7.30pm
14th
Rugeley
The Rugeley Rose Theatre
7.30pm
17th & 18th
Bath
The Mission Theatre
7.30pm
19th
Ledbury
Burgage Hall
7.30pm
21st
Walton-on-Thames
Riverhouse Barn
7.30pm
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